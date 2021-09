Portland police said a pedestrian was in or near a marked crosswalk in Southeast Portland early Saturday when they were struck and killed. Police said they received a report about 4:38 a.m. of a person down in the lanes of Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard near Clinton Street. The person, a man who has not been publicly identified, had already died when police and emergency medical personnel arrived.

