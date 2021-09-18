CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Looking for fewer strikeouts versus the AL East, plus farm notes

By Steve Melewski
masnsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePut the ball in play and something good could happen. That has been true on offense in baseball forever. Although we are in an era now with big swings and big strikeout numbers. As the Orioles were held to four hits and lost 7-1 at Boston Friday night, they struck...

www.masnsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbcsportsedge.com

Three AL East Teams Tied for Two Wild Cards

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. While the Rays have run away with the division crown in the...
MLB
masnsports.com

Orioles and Yankees lineups (plus notes)

Pat Valaika is starting at shortstop tonight in his first game with the Orioles since Aug. 3 at Yankee Stadium. Mateo tried to play through the soreness in his lower back and finally had to be shelved. “Very disappointing because this guy was getting a chance to play in the...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Austin Hays
Person
Grayson Rodriguez
masnsports.com

Urías scratched from lineup, Mancini and Severino return

BOSTON - Ramón Urías worked out at third base this morning and has been scratched from the original lineup. Kelvin Gutiérrez is starting at third base. Urías has been bothered by soreness in his right leg, which takes him in and out of the lineup. “He went and tried to...
MLB
masnsports.com

Orioles can’t maintain rapid pace in 9-3 loss (updated)

BOSTON - The Orioles came out swinging today in baseball’s most literal sense. The first pitch to Cedric Mullins was lined into left field for a double. The first to Ryan Mountcastle was launched for a two-run homer. The first to Anthony Santander was lined to center for a single. The first to Austin Hays was pulled foul before he drew a walk.
MLB
masnsports.com

Orioles add relievers Eshelman and Kriske to active roster

BOSTON - The Orioles shook up their bullpen again this morning by selecting the contract of Thomas Eshelman from Triple-A Norfolk and recalling Brooks Kriske from the Tides. In corresponding moves, the club has optioned Spenser Watkins to Norfolk and designated Dusten Knight for assignment. Knight had to be moved in order to create space for Eshelman on the 40-man roster.
MLB
masnsports.com

O’s game blog: Alexander Wells on mound in series finale

The Orioles need a win this afternoon to salvage the finale of their three-game series at Boston before their current road trip moves on to Philadelphia beginning Monday night. The Birds have lost by 7-1 and 9-3 the last two days at Fenway Park. The Orioles (47-101) have lost seven...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al East#Boston Red Sox#Strikeout#Orioles#American League East#Yankees#The Red Sox#Somerset#Aberdeen
masnsports.com

Notes on Mullins, upcoming starters, playing spoiler and more

Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins is just getting a rest day, according to manager Brandon Hyde. He isn’t injured and he isn’t necessarily staying on the bench for tonight’s series opener in Philadelphia. “After a busy weekend, it’s a good day to give him a rest and he’ll be ready for...
MLB
masnsports.com

Orioles value young contributors as losing gets old

BOSTON - The Orioles conclude their series against the Red Sox this afternoon with another rookie on the mound. Another enormous challenge that, at the least, can push along the education of a young starting pitcher. As long as it doesn’t break him. Alexander Wells receives his turn after Keegan...
MLB
masnsports.com

O’s game blog: Series begins at Philadelphia

If the Orioles thought playing an interleague series this late in the season would provide an opponent just playing out the string - well, that was not an accurate thought. Tonight, the Orioles begin a three-game series at Philadelphia and the Phillies desperately need wins. Philadelphia (76-73) began play Sunday just one game behind Atlanta for the National League East lead. But they lost 3-2 to the Mets while the Braves (77-70) blanked San Francisco 3-0. So the Phillies begin this series two games out in the NL East with 13 to play. The Phillies are also in the hunt for the second NL wild card spot. That is held by St. Louis, which is three games ahead of Cincinnati and 3 1/2 up on the Phillies and San Diego.
MLB
masnsports.com

Wells retires 11 of 12, but O’s lose 8-6 to complete sweep (updated)

BOSTON - The last of the three young starters for the Orioles took his lumps today just like everyone else. With the Red Sox showing no mercy early in their quest to earn a wild card spot in the playoffs. Go easy and you might be going home, and not...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
fullpresscoverage.com

AL Notes: Schedule Difficulty May Be The Key In Wildcard Race

The American League wildcard race may come down to two three-game sets in late September, as the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and New York Yankees will be face-to-face in the next 10 days, but the Oakland A’s continue to stay within distance and may benefit from the teams ahead of them playing each other.
MLB
masnsports.com

Greene starting tonight, Orioles claim Krehbiel off waivers

With rookie Chris EIlis unavailable to make tonight’s start due to some arm fatigue, the Orioles are going with Conner Greene in a bullpen game against the Phillies. Greene is making his first major league start after 18 relief appearances this season. He hasn’t gone more than two innings or thrown more than 37 pitches, which happened in his debut on July 27 against the Marlins.
MLB
masnsports.com

John Means was outstanding as O’s beat Phillies (updated)

At times tonight, Orioles ace lefty John Means looked like the 2021 early season version. The Means who had an ERA of 1.21 after his first eight starts. That is always big for the Orioles and Means was tonight. He threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings - his fifth start this...
MLB
masnsports.com

Orioles bullpen brings its best until 10th in 3-2 loss (updated)

The bullpen game plotted tonight by Orioles manager Brandon Hyde began to live up to its definition perhaps a bit sooner than anticipated. Conner Greene couldn’t give the Orioles a second inning as the opener, his 24 pitches in a scoreless first against the Phillies beginning the parade of relievers.
MLB
masnsports.com

O’s game blog: Looking for two in a row over Phillies

After they had allowed 24 runs in the Boston series, losing all three games, the Orioles pitched a shutout Monday night as they beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-0. It was a damaging loss to the Phillies’ playoff chances. Lefty John Means and two relievers teamed on a four-hitter. It was...
MLB
masnsports.com

Drew Rom’s big year on farm, plus a take on Brandon Hyde

BOWIE - It was a week ago today, the last Friday of the regular season, and Double-A Bowie needed every win it could get to try and complete its playoff push. Young lefty Drew Rom took the mound against Altoona. And he threw five perfect innings with seven strikeouts. And on just 54 pitches.
MLB
masnsports.com

Akin and Hays impress again, but O’s lose 4-3 (updated)

As the Orioles keep piling more players on their injured lists and going day-to-day with others who are ailing, they cherish every individual who stays in the lineup or rotation and seems determined to finish strong. Keegan Akin, a couple starts removed from his six no-hit innings, shut out the...
MLB
masnsports.com

Orioles preparing to make multiple roster moves

The Orioles end their road trip tonight in Philadelphia with a few more roster moves pending. Infielders Jahmai Jones and Tyler Nevin have joined the club and could be recalled from Triple-A Norfolk. Manager Brandon Hyde said there’s also a fresh arm available for the bullpen as a possible transaction.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy