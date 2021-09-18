CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

US Open Flashback: Pete Sampras edges Andre Agassi after epic encounter

By JOVICA ILIC
 6 days ago
Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi met for the 32nd time in the 2001 US Open quarter-final at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 6, with Sampras defeating the greatest rival 6-7, 7-6, 7-6, 7-6 in three hours and 32 minutes! During an epic encounter, Pete and Andre barely said a word, failing to break each other in 48 games (22 games in a row without even a break chance), with Agassi saving six break points and Sampras repelling three to stay neck and neck from start to finish.

