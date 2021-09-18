This Is Code Red for the Planet
On August 9, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released the first part of its sixth assessment of the climate crisis. Years in the making, the report once again warned the world of our dire circumstances. Within the nearly 4000 page breakdown of the physical science driving climate chaos lies a particularly disturbing section. One that illuminates just what's at stake if we continue on the path of unhindered extraction and emissions. This is the story of tipping points: what they are, when they will happen, and what actions we can take now to stop drastic domino effects in the future.www.ecowatch.com
