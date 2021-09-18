CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

This Is Code Red for the Planet

By Our Changing Climate
ecowatch.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn August 9, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released the first part of its sixth assessment of the climate crisis. Years in the making, the report once again warned the world of our dire circumstances. Within the nearly 4000 page breakdown of the physical science driving climate chaos lies a particularly disturbing section. One that illuminates just what's at stake if we continue on the path of unhindered extraction and emissions. This is the story of tipping points: what they are, when they will happen, and what actions we can take now to stop drastic domino effects in the future.

www.ecowatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 11 and 41

Code Red for Humanity: Recycling

KENNEWICK, WA – Staff with Waste Management has introduced some new changes including new hours and recycling guidelines. Glass bottles and jars are no longer locally recyclable. Even though there is no more local recycler on the recycling list anymore, that does not mean you have to throw away all your glass containers. There is a lot of glass that can be reused. For example, mason jars! They are great for storage. Reusing and reducing is more impactful.
KENNEWICK, WA
NRDC

Blue Carbon Can Help Climate Change "Code Red"

Guest blog written by Tareen R. Haque. Tareen is an undergraduate student at Macaulay Honors College at the City University of New York (CUNY), majoring in Environmental Earth Systems Science. This summer, she worked closely with NRDC’s Latin America team and analyzed nature-based solutions as a means of climate change resilience. Tareen is also the co-president of Macaulay Green Initiative, a sustainability club in her school, and was previously a Climate Policy Fellow at the Colin Powell School for Civic and Global Leadership in CCNY.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theloadstar.com

Against the odds: Logistics faces climate 'code red'

Ready or not – here I come: as Covid-19 has demonstrated, we need to develop business continuity plans to anticipate and mitigate “black swan” – or “white swan“? – events. However, some reports suggest that the supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic will seem minimal compared with those caused...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Science#Global Climate Change#Climate System#Global Change#West African#Indian
goodmenproject.com

Code Red: Our Human-Caused Climate Emergency Demands Immediate Action

Wildfires are incinerating forests in the American West, Turkey, Greece and Siberia, destroying millions of acres, burning entire towns to the ground, and blanketing vast regions under plumes of smoke stretching thousands of miles. The term “megadrought” is now used to describe droughts that last for decades, baking the landscape, leaving once-brimming reservoirs dangerously low, and threatening to leave whole cities without water. In Germany and China, torrential storms recently dumped a year’s worth of rain in a matter of days, causing floods that swept hundreds of people to their deaths. Hurricanes and typhoons are occurring earlier, with higher frequency and strength, devastating island nations and coastal communities.
ENVIRONMENT
earth.com

The ingredients of life are with planets at their birth

A new map explores the chemical composition of five planetary “nurseries” – disks of gas and dust surrounding new stars. The results reveal dozens of chemicals, some organic, in the protoplanetary disks. “These planet-forming disks are teeming with organic molecules, some which are implicated in the origins of life here...
ASTRONOMY
northwestgeorgianews.com

Mars lander records three quakes in one month on the Red Planet

WASHINGTON — Three large quakes have been measured by NASA's Mars InSight lander in the past month, including one that caused the Martian surface to shake for about an hour and a half. The first two marsquakes on Aug. 25 had magnitudes of 4.2 and 4.1, the US space agency...
ASTRONOMY
ecowatch.com

5 Issues to Watch at Climate Week 2021

World leaders are gathering in New York this week and next for the UN General Assembly meeting (UNGA76) and Climate Week. The two major events come at a critical moment for climate action. The world is facing an emergency. Nearly every person on the planet felt the impacts of climate...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

Activists stage global rallies over climate change

Environmental activists, many of them students taking time out from school, staged rallies around the world on Friday to demand that leaders take stronger action to curb climate change amid dire warnings of an increasingly hotter globe if nothing is done soon.The issue has climbed the political agenda in many countries as scientists are warning that the world faces dangerous temperature rises unless greenhouse gas emissions are cut sharply in the coming years.Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg planned to take part in a protest in Berlin two days before the German election in which climate change has been a major topic. The issue has also topped the agenda in Iceland which heads to the polls for general elections on Saturday. All parties running for seats in the North Atlantic island nation’s parliament acknowledge global warming as a force of change in a sub-Arctic landscape, but disagree on how to respond to it.Global climate protests were muted during the coronavirus pandemic due to restrictions on public gatherings, but with many countries relaxing rules again thousands are expected on the streets of Berlin, Milan and other large cities.
ENVIRONMENT
Toni Koraza

Code Red: This Will Affect Every American

Extreme weather events could soon lose the "extreme" part but still come with the same devastating effects. "Climate change poses an existential threat to our lives, to our economy. The threat is here. It's not going to get any better. The question is, can it get worse? We can stop it from getting worse.." Said Biden during Sep. 7th speech in New York. "We've got the listen to the scientists, and the economists and the national security experts. They all tell us this is code red. The nation and the world are in peril. That's not hyperbole. That is a fact."
MIAMI, FL
deseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find what triggered the rapid climate change 55 million years ago on Earth

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.
SCIENCE
Andrei Tapalaga

The Gates of Hell Burning Since 1971

Darvaza gas crater in Turkmenistan burning non-stop since 1971 (Source: National Geographic) Certain phenomenons that occur on our planet are yet to be explained by the world of science, whilst others are very easily explained. Still, people with certain beliefs choose to see the mythological perspective of such phenomenons, mainly because they don’t believe in science.
ScienceAlert

Ice Melt at The Poles Is Now Causing Hidden Changes to Earth's Crust on a Huge Scale

As the polar ice sheets melt, the process is not just raising sea levels – it's also warping the underlying surface of Earth, a new study reveals, and some of the effects can be seen across thousands of miles. What's happening is that Earth's crust is rising and spreading as the weight of the ice across Greenland, Antarctica, and the Arctic Islands gets lifted. The movement isn't huge, averaging less than a millimeter a year, but it's there and it covers a lot of ground. There's a feedback loop happening too, because as the bedrock under the ice shifts, that in turn...
EARTH SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Have Made an Unprecedented Detection of Clouds on a Far-Off Exoplanet

Using data from multiple telescopes, scientists have detected clouds on a gas giant exoplanet some 520 light-years from Earth. So detailed were the observations, they even discerned the altitude of the clouds and the structure of the upper atmosphere, with the greatest precision yet. It's work that will help us better understand exoplanet atmospheres – and look for worlds that may have conditions hospitable to life, or biosignatures in their spectra. We're also getting closer to making weather reports for distant alien worlds. The exoplanet in question is WASP-127b, discovered in 2016. It's a hot and therefore puffy beast, orbiting so close...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy