Germans vote Sunday in a national election likely to produce a parliament so splintered that it will take three parties to form a governing majority. It says something about the current state of politics in Germany that such a triple coalition is both foreseeable and, in the history of the modern Federal Republic, unprecedented. The only real certainty is that Angela Merkel will not be the next chancellor; she decided to step down at the age of 67, after a remarkable 16 years in power.

ELECTIONS ・ 17 HOURS AGO