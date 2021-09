The South Central Falcons wrapped up their regular season withstanding a 4th inning ALIS comeback run to escape with the 4-3 win. The Falcons took a 1-0 lead in the first and added to their lead with a 3 run 3rd inning for a 4-0 lead. ALIS put together a run in the top of the 4th inning though and closed the South Central lead to 4-3. Each team would be unable to push any more runs across in the final three innings as the Falcons end the regular season at 19-1 with the win. They will begin postseason play on Wednesday as the #2 seed in the Teutopolis 2A Regional taking on 7th seeded Brownstown-St. Elmo at 4:15 at Farina Park.

