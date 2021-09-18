CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson County, AL

Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson, Shelby by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 09:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jefferson; Shelby The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Jefferson County in central Alabama Shelby County in central Alabama * Until 1145 AM CDT. * At 846 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Alabaster, Bessemer, Homewood, Pelham, Mountain Brook, Trussville, Helena, Hueytown, Gardendale, Irondale, Leeds, Moody, Calera, Fairfield, Chelsea, Fultondale and Montevallo.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fultondale, AL
City
Irondale, AL
County
Jefferson County, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Chelsea, AL
City
Bessemer, AL
City
Mountain Brook, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Jefferson, AL
County
Shelby County, AL
City
Helena, AL
City
Vestavia Hills, AL
City
Fairfield, AL
City
Gardendale, AL
City
Shelby, AL
City
Calera, AL
City
Trussville, AL
City
Montevallo, AL
City
Homewood, AL
City
Hueytown, AL
City
Pelham, AL
City
Moody, AL
ABC News

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, 88, running for reelection

Iowa's senior Republican senator, Chuck Grassley, announced in an early morning tweet Friday that, at age 88, he will seek reelection in 2022. Grassley, who will be 89 by Election Day next year, is proud of his physical fitness, and not-so-subtly bragged about in a tweet announcing his run that showed him jogging before sunrise in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Central Alabama#Extreme Weather#Doppler

Comments / 0

Community Policy