Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 09:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jefferson; Shelby The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Jefferson County in central Alabama Shelby County in central Alabama * Until 1145 AM CDT. * At 846 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Alabaster, Bessemer, Homewood, Pelham, Mountain Brook, Trussville, Helena, Hueytown, Gardendale, Irondale, Leeds, Moody, Calera, Fairfield, Chelsea, Fultondale and Montevallo.