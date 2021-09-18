'Lost' alum Matthew Fox returning to TV for Peacock drama 'Last Light'

Matthew Fox has signed on to star in the new Peacock thriller, "Last Light." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Lost and Party of Five alum Matthew Fox is set to star in and executive produce Last Light, a new thriller for the Peacock streaming service.

Joanne Froggatt from Liar and Downton Abbey will co-star in the five-part adaptation of Alex Scarrow's novel about a petro-chemist whose family is separated during a global crisis.

Dennie Gordon -- whose credits include Jack Ryan -- will direct and executive produce all episodes. Patrick Massett and John Zinman will serve as showrunners and executive producers.

"Last Light is the perfect combination of an action-packed limited series with a compelling family drama at its heart," Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a news release Friday.

"Led by fan-favorites Matthew Fox and Joanne Froggatt, this sweeping international saga spans several continents that provide a stunning global backdrop, yet is grounded in a relatable and topical story. We can't wait to share this with Peacock audiences."

Fox also starred in the films, We are Marshall and Alex Cross. His last major screen role was in the 2015 western, Bone Tomahawk.