CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'Lost' alum Matthew Fox returning to TV for Peacock drama 'Last Light'

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hlzB3_0c0EwRFD00
Matthew Fox has signed on to star in the new Peacock thriller, "Last Light." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Lost and Party of Five alum Matthew Fox is set to star in and executive produce Last Light, a new thriller for the Peacock streaming service.

Joanne Froggatt from Liar and Downton Abbey will co-star in the five-part adaptation of Alex Scarrow's novel about a petro-chemist whose family is separated during a global crisis.

Dennie Gordon -- whose credits include Jack Ryan -- will direct and executive produce all episodes. Patrick Massett and John Zinman will serve as showrunners and executive producers.

"Last Light is the perfect combination of an action-packed limited series with a compelling family drama at its heart," Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a news release Friday.

"Led by fan-favorites Matthew Fox and Joanne Froggatt, this sweeping international saga spans several continents that provide a stunning global backdrop, yet is grounded in a relatable and topical story. We can't wait to share this with Peacock audiences."

Fox also starred in the films, We are Marshall and Alex Cross. His last major screen role was in the 2015 western, Bone Tomahawk.

Comments / 0

Related
Soap Opera Digest

Y&R Alum Returns

Janice Lynde, who originated the role of Leslie Brooks in 1973, will be reprising the role of the renowned pianist for several episodes in mid-October. Lynde, who last appeared in Genoa City in 2018, will be interacting with other legacy characters during her brief run.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Actor Willie Garson Dead at 57

Willie Garson, a prolific character actor best known for his role as Stanford Blatch in the Sex and the City franchise, has passed away at the age of 57. The news was first broken in a tweet by actor Rob Morrow, and has since been confirmed by Garson's family (via TVLine). The cause of death is currently unknown at this time, although TMZ reports that the actor had been battling cancer. Garson's career spanned four decades, and also included memorable roles as Mozzie in White Collar, Ralph in Little Manhattan, Martin Lloyd in Stargate SG-1, and Gerald Hirsch on Hawaii Five-0.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joanne Froggatt
Person
Matthew Fox
The Hollywood Reporter

Leslie Bibb, Rachel Bloom, Michael McKean, Krista Marie Yu Join Steve Levitan’s ‘Reboot’ at Hulu

Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan is assembling an impressive cast for his follow-up to the Emmy-winning comedy. Leslie Bibb (Jupiter’s Legacy, Tag), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Michael McKean (Better Call Saul) and Krista Marie Yu (Last Man Standing) have joined the cast of Levitan’s Hulu comedy pilot Reboot. Reboot, which was picked up in August, explores what happens when Hulu reboots an early 2000s family sitcom and how its dysfunctional cast is forced back together and now must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville and Calum Worthy star in the comedy. Details on Key’s and Knoxville’s roles...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Black Cake’ Drama Series From Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey & Aaron Kaplan Ordered By Hulu

EXCLUSIVE: After a heated bidding war, Hulu has landed the drama Black Cake, from Women of the Movement creator Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment with a series order. Based on the upcoming book by Charmaine Wilkerson, Black Cake is a family drama wrapped in a murder mystery with a diverse cast of characters and a global setting. The story takes place in Jamaica, Rome, Scotland, England and Southern California. Cerar, who played a key part in putting the project together, will write the adaptation as part of her overall deal with Kapital and will serve as...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda Reteam for ‘Moving On’ Comedy

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda are getting back together for starring roles in Moving On, a comedy written and directed by Paul Weitz (American Pie, About a Boy), The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Malcolm McDowell and Richard Roundtree also join the ensemble cast for the feature that centers on two old friends who meet at a funeral and resolve to exact revenge on a widower who wronged them decades earlier. Weitz recently adapted the 2011 memoir Two Kisses for Maddy to direct Fatherhood for Netflix, which followed the journey of a recently widowed single father. Andrew Miano, Stephanie Meurer and Weitz share...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peacock#Drama#Last Light#Downton Abbey#Petro
Birmingham Star

Matthew Fox to headline 'Last Night'

Washington [US], September 18 (ANI): Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actor Matthew Fox is returning to TV as the head cast for Peacock's thriller 'Last Night'; more than a decade after starring in his hit show 'Lost'. The former 'Lost' star and 'Liar' actor Joanne Froggatt are all set to head the...
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Fall TV Preview 2021: A Closer Look at Returning Dramas

While there’s always a slew of new TV to look out for, the returning shows are just as highly anticipated. The Morning Show, for example, will kick off its second season after being off the air for nearly two years. The first season, which starred Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carrell, dropped in November 2019 and ended with the leading women outing the misconduct happening at their network.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Monarch’: Josh Sasse Joins Fox Musical Drama Series

Former Galavant star Josh Sasse has been tapped as a lead in another music-driven series, Fox’s county music dynasty drama Monarch, which is slated for a midseason launch. Sasse has joined Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, Anna Friel and Beth Ditto in the straight-to-series project from creator/executive producer Melissa London Hilfers, executive producer/showrunner Michael Rauch and executive producers Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady and Jason Owen. Monarch is a multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music, the Romans, who are headed by the insanely talented, but tough-as-nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon). Along with her beloved husband, Albie...
TV & VIDEOS
c21media.net

Peacock, Viaplay catch sight of Last Light from MGM International

NBCUniversal-owned US streamer Peacock and NENT Group streamer Viaplay have commissioned a limited thriller series from MGM International TV Productions. Last Light stars and is executive produced by Matthew Fox (Lost) and is based on Alex Scarrow’s best-selling novel of the same name. The five-episode drama also stars Joanne Froggatt...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
seattlepi.com

Inigo Pascual to Star in Fox Country Music Drama 'Monarch'

Previously announced cast members include Beth Ditto, Trace Adkins, Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel and Joshua Sasse. The series follows America’s “first family” of country music, including mother Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon), father Albie Roman (Adkins) and daughters Gigi Taylor-Roman (Ditto) and Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel), and son Luke Roman (Sasse). Pascual will play Ace Grayson, Nicky’s adopted son who also dreams of becoming a country star but faces some challenges along the way.
MOVIES
Deadline

Jay Leno Reflects On Daily TV Return In ‘You Bet Your Life’, Plus Daredevil Airplane Video, Conan O’Brien ‘Tonight Show’ Drama & More

Since hosting his final episode of The Tonight Show on NBC in 2014, Jay Leno has hardly faded from the scene à la his predecessor, Johnny Carson. Jay’s Garage, which showcases Leno’s love of classic cars and other vehicles, has been airing on CNBC since 2015 and will start another season this month. He continues to do stand-up comedy, booking (at least before Covid-19) a couple hundred dates a year. Even with all of that, today marks a particularly important chapter, with Leno returning to the daily TV host chair, on Fox’s syndicated reboot of You Bet Your Life. Stepping into the...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol Is Now Streaming On Peacock TV

The Lost Symbol, NBCUniversal's new series based on Dan Brown's follow-up to The Da Vinci Code, is now streaming on Peacock. The series launched this morning, focusing on protagonist Robert Langdon, who was played by Tom Hanks in two feature films and is now being portrayed by Ashley Zukerman. The series follows Langdon on a quest to uncover a conspiracy that could come with world-shattering ramifications, and also stars Valorie Curry (Blair Witch), Sumalee Montano (10 Cloverfield Lane), Rick Gonzalez (Arrow), Eddie Izzard (Ocean's Thirteen), and Beau Knapp (Seven Seconds).
TV SERIES
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Reality shows inspire Fox drama 'Big Leap'

The show's title pretty much says it: An ensemble of actors, some familiar and others relative newcomers, are ready to take “The Big Leap.”. In a rare instance of a documentary (in this case, England's “Big Ballet”) inspiring a drama series, the Fox offering that premieres today, sees people from various backgrounds vie on an unscripted program for roles in a modern version of Tchaikovsky's legendary “Swan Lake.” Scott Foley (“Scandal”) plays a producer trying to move past recent personal and professional setbacks as he and a choreographer (Mallory Jansen) tackle the project.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Colin Donnell to Star in Peacock Drama ‘Irreverent’

The 'Chicago Med' and 'Arrow' alum will play a man on the run in Australia in the series. Chicago Med and Arrow alum Colin Donnell is headed Down Under. Donnell will star in a Peacock drama called Irreverent that’s set to begin production in Australia soon. The series will also feature PJ Byrne, Kylie Bracknell, Briallen Clarke, Tegan Stimson, Ed Oxenbould, Wayne Blair, Russell Dykstra, Calen Tassone and Jason Wilder.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Adam Devine to Star in TV Reboot of PITCH PERFECT for Peacock

Peacock is bringing back the Pitch Perfect franchise in the form of a new TV show starring Adam Devine. The actor starred in the first two Pitch Perfect movies, and he will headline the series and will reprise his role as Bumper Allen, “the vocal villain who fans love to loathe.”
TV & VIDEOS
92.9 NIN

‘Pitch Perfect’ TV Show Coming to Peacock

A Pitch Perfect television show? Aca believe it. Spinning out of the events of the hit trilogy of movies (which, according to The Numbers, have grossed over $588 million worldwide) Peacock will soon stream a Pitch Perfect TV series. However, the show will not focus on any of the famous members of the Barden Bellas from the films. Instead, its focus will be Adam Devine’s Bumper Allen, the leader of the Bellas’ rival a capella group, the Treblemakers.
TV SERIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
185K+
Followers
40K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy