CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann odds, predictions: MMA insider releases surprising fight card picks

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Spann says he's eager to prove that he belongs among the MMA world's elite light heavyweights, and he'll get that opportunity on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann against former title challenger Anthony Smith. Their battle tops the main UFC fight card (7 p.m. ET ) from Las Vegas. The No. 11-ranked Spann is a former Legacy Fighting Alliance champion who has won five of six fights in the UFC but has yet to headline a UFC card or face a decorated opponent. He gets both when he squares off against the No. 6-ranked Smith, who hopes to dispel any notions that he is past his prime by winning his third straight and halting the momentum of another rising prospect.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 37: Smith vs. Spann - Fights to make

It wasn’t exactly a night of meaningful fights for the UFC, but fighters nonethless got some meaningful results out of the event. Anthony Smith left no doubt that he’s still one of light heavyweight’s elite talents, Arman Tsarukyan showed that he truly is on track to be a big deal in the lightweight divison, and Raquel Pennington proved she’s not done chalking up wins at women’s bantamweight just yet.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 37: Smith vs. Spann results and post-fight analysis

Y’all remember when Anthony Smith looked like his career was near the end after his one-sided loss to Aleksander Rakic? Well, those proclamations were proven to be premature as Smith has stormed back with three straight wins, all of them finishes in the first round. His win at UFC Vegas 37 over Ryan Spann appears to be the most impressive of the three as Spann put up a competitive fight without suffering a freakish injury ala Jimmy Crute. It was a back-and-forth contest that saw Spann hurt Smith at times too, but it was Smith’s experience that allowed him to weather the storm from Spann and put him away with a consistent swarm that put him down before the end of the round, finishing him off with a RNC.
COMBAT SPORTS
ufc.com

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Spann

Saturday’s fight card wraps with a pivotal clash in the light heavyweight division as former title challenger Anthony Smith squares off with Fortis MMA rising star Ryan Spann. After a pair of losses had some questioning where “Lionheart” fit in the divisional hierarchy heading into the final quarter of 2020,...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Spann
Person
Christos Giagos
Person
Misha Cirkunov
Person
Ariane Lipski
FanSided

UFC Vegas 37: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann preview and prediction

Preview and prediction for Anthony Smith vs, Ryan Spann at UFC Vegas 37. Following a weekend lacking in UFC events, the organisation is back on Saturday September 18th with a light heavyweight bout that will see Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith take on Ryan ‘Superman’ Spann. With Smith the much more experienced...
UFC
ufc.com

Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Spann

The action returns to the UFC APEX this weekend after a one-week pause with a 15-fight card capped by twin battles in the light heavyweight division. In the penultimate bout of the evening, Ion Cutelaba and Devin Clark go head-to-head in a clash of two powerhouses looking to get things moving in the right direction in hopes of making some real noise in the 205-pound weight class in 2022 and beyond, while the main event is occupied by resurgent former title challenger Anthony Smith squaring off with Dana White’s Contender Series graduate Ryan Spann, who has gone 5-1 through his first six UFC appearances.
UFC
mymmanews.com

Six Under-The-Radar Storylines For UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann

After a week off, the UFC returns to the Apex, bringing 15 fights with them. In the main event, the No. 6 ranked light heavyweight, Anthony Smith, fights No. 11 Ryan Spann. This is Anthony Smith’s seventh main event, and he is trying to hold off a hungry lion looking to make a name off of him. In the co-main event, a pair of light heavyweights will be looking to get back into the win column as Ion Cutelaba fights Devin Clark. However, if you look past the main and co-main events, there are some under-the-radar storylines.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mma#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Combat#Legacy Fighting Alliance#Caesars Sportsbook#Sportsline Mma#Toutmaster#Mmaoddsbreaker#Nebraska#Octagon#Ksw#Brazilian#Montana De La Rosa#German
Bloody Elbow

The MMA Vivisection - UFC Vegas 37: Smith vs. Spann picks, odds, & analysis

This week’s UFC Vegas 37 card may not be all that great, but there’s certainly a whole lot of it. Former title contender Anthony Smith takes on Ryan Spann in the main event. Ion Cutelaba takes on Devin Clark in the co-main. Arman Tsarukyan and Joaquin Buckley otherwise make for notable high points out of the 30 fighters booked for 15 fights.
UFC
ufc.com

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Spann

UFC returns to UFC APEX with an exciting matchup in the light heavyweight division, as No. 6 ranked contender Anthony Smith faces off with No. 11 Ryan Spann. In the co-main event, fellow 205ers Ion Cutelaba and Devin Clark aim to steal the show. UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SMITH vs SPANN...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnet.ca

Smith the favourite on UFC odds facing Spann on Saturday

Anthony Smith will be aiming to position himself for another shot at the UFC light heavyweight title when he takes on Ryan Spann on Saturday in the main event at UFC Fight Night as a -170 favourite on the UFC odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Smith is coming off...
UFC
411mania.com

411’s UFC Fight Night Report: Smith Outclasses Spann

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET) #6 Anthony Smith (205.5 lbs.) vs. #11 Ryan Spann (206 lbs.) Devin Clark (206 lbs.) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205 lbs.) Mandy Bohm (125.5 lbs.) vs. Ariane Lipski (126 lbs.) Christos Giagos (155.5 lbs.) vs. #14 Arman Tsarukyan (155.5 lbs.) Tony Gravely (135.5 lbs.) vs....
UFC
thebodylockmma.com

UFC Fight Night 192 Prediction: Ariane Lipski vs. Mandy Bohm odds, analysis

At UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann, fans will be subject to a clash of the women flyweights just before the main and co-main event bouts take place. Fitting her nickname “The Queen of Violence,” Brazil’s Ariane Lipski has shown finishing ability wherever the fight goes. A national Muay Thai champion in the days prior to MMA, it is common knowledge to avoid the power in her hands. In a demonstration of how well-rounded she has become, she even added a ‘submission of the year contender’ to her resume with her highlight reel kneebar in 2020.
UFC
CBS Sports

Combate Global picks, live stream, how to watch: MMA insider makes fight card picks, Perez vs. Roa predictions

Combate Global is back with another exciting seven-fight card in Miami on Friday that begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Undefeated Mexican fighter Cristian Perez has been one of the brightest young stars in Combate Global, fighting every one of his professional bouts with the promotion and producing four submission victories. Now, he'll take on veteran fighter Dumar Roa in a 150-pound catchweight bout that will headline the September 10 Combate Global fight card.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy