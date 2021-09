BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens may not be done tinkering with the Celtics roster. Boston reportedly hosted veteran forward Gary Clark for a workout, as the team gets set to begin training camp next week. Clark worked out for the C’s on Tuesday, according to Sportando’s Emiliano Carchia. Forbes’ Chris Grenham confirmed that report on Wednesday, but added that the two sides have not agreed on a contract or training camp invite at this time. The 26-year-old Clark has played for four NBA teams since going undrafted out of Cincinnati in 2018. Of his 132 games in the NBA, 69 of them...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO