Walton and Hartley lead Maine to 5-1 victory at home

ORONO - Four different Black Bears tallied goals and Madisyn Hartley notched three assists in a 5-1 Maine victory over Merrimack College on Friday afternoon. Chloe Walton and Hana Davis got Maine going in the first quarter with a goal each before Merrimack picked one up in the final moments off a penalty corner. The 2-1 score held deep into the third frame before the Black Bears turned on the jets, scoring three goals in the final twenty minutes of game time to secure the 5-1 victory.