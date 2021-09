BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Health officials are calling it one of the worst nursing shortages in Maryland’s history. “This is indeed a crisis and a crisis that needs to be addressed,” said Dr. Kathleen Wiser, Dean of Notre Dame of Maryland University School of Nursing. The nursing profession, which was already stretched before the pandemic is now in greater demand than ever before. “I have seen ups and downs with the nursing shortage, but this is clearly the worse that I have seen it in four decades,” said Wiser. Doctors say there could be several factors behind this, from the baby boomer generation getting older...

