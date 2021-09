Town of Cicero, N.Y. — A man was trapped inside of his car late Thursday night after driving into a home with two people inside in the town of Cicero, deputies said. The accident was reported at about 10:13 p.m. at 102 Church Pkwy, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. The car was reported to have hit the house and flipped, according to dispatches.

CICERO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO