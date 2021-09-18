CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Valve’s latest Steam Next Fest for upcoming games will open on October 1st

By Kim Lyons
The Verge
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValve announced Friday that its latest Steam Next Fest is coming the first week of October, giving access to playable demos of hundreds of upcoming PC games. A video teaser showed glimpses of a few games to expect to see in demo, including Airhead from Octato Games, Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy from Ludomotion, ANNO:Mutationem from Thinking Stars, Mahokenshi from Game Source Studio, Starship Troopers— Terran Command from The Artistocrats, Life of Delta from Airo Games, and more. And IGN reported that The Last Campfire, from Hello Games, the creators of No Man’s Sky, will also have a playable demo available as part of Next Fest.

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

New World open beta ends as 5th most played game on Steam

The open beta for Amazon’s upcoming MMO New World came to a close on 12 September and managed to achieve 140,000 concurrent players, despite it being a weekday. This made it the 5th most played Steam game on that day, only losing out to the likes of long established and popular games like PUBG and Dota 2.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Valve posts Steam Deck dev kits, on blog and in mail

The Steam Deck, Valve’s attempt at a fully portable handheld PC, has taken another step towards being an actual product. In a Steam blog post, Valve have shown off the Steam Deck dev kits that are leaving the roost to provide game developers with some hands-on time, ahead of the planned launch this December. They grow up so fast, eh?
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Valve’s Steam Deck OS leaks onto other portable gaming PCs

Valve’s Steam Deck developer kits have been out in the wild for less than a day. Yet, according to a tweet by SteamDB’s creator, Pavel Djundik, the portable rig’s operating system has already leaked. Better still, enthusiasts have apparently managed to get it running on other handheld gaming PCs. In...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upcoming Games#Valve#Hello Games#Pc Games#Gaming#Steam Next Fest#Octato Games#Airo Games#Ign#The Last Campfire
gamefreaks365.com

The Case of the Golden Idol will appear at Steam Next Fest

The 90s inspired point and click adventure game, The Case of the Golden Idol, is looking forward to getting lots of fans at the Steam Next Fest. The Steam Next Fest is coming up this fall, and there will be numerous developers attending and participating in the online event that Valve will have from October 1 to October 7. Today, the indie studio Color Gray Games announced that its title, The Case of Golden Idol, will be one of the games available during the event.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Steam Next Fest gets a fresh trailer ahead of the event on October 1

Steam Next Fest is fast approaching with it set to go live on October 1 so Valve has made a fresh trailer to give a little tease on what to expect from it. What is Steam Next Fest? From October 1 - 7 hundreds of demos will be unleashed on Steam for upcoming games. A great chance to get a taste of something you've perhaps had your eye on. Not only that but there will also be a livestream from Valve and developers will also be able to livestream to their store pages, so you can have a chat with teams and ask questions too.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

New Game Demos on Steam - Next Fest Launches Next Week

Next week the second Steam Next Fest of the year will start. During this virtual festival we will be able to play several hundred demos of upcoming games. Valve has begun preparations for the second edition of the Steam Next Fest, an event whose main attraction will be a flood of demos from various projects.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
PC Gamer

PC Gamer UK November issue: Valve's Steam Deck

The new PC Gamer magazine is out now and this month the Steam Deck takes centre stage. We've had world-exclusive access and inside this issue you'll find absolutely everything you need to know about Valve's new handheld. There's our full hands-on preview, expert analysis on the Deck's potential, an in-depth interview with developers, and Valve's plans for the future of handheld gaming.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

Will Valve's Steam Deck Kill the Nintendo Switch?

Valve's new Steam Deck announcement has taken the internet by storm. Many gaming pundits and players alike are calling it a complete Nintendo Switch killer. However, on its own, does the Steam Deck equal death for Nintendo's beloved handheld/console hybrid. We'll look at all the factors to figure out how...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Gas Station Simulator is Steam’s latest surprise hit

Anything can happen on Steam, it seems, including breakout success for a game about running a gas station. Yes, Gas Station Simulator is the latest unlikely contender to rise up the Steam charts, wowing players with its, um, gasoline pumping action and strategic station upgrade system. (Look, I love American Truck Simulator enough not to judge.)
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

Banished From The Heroes' Party Story Gets Game on Steam Early Access on October 7

Kadokawa revealed on Friday that Zappon and Yasumo's Banished From The Heroes' Party (Shin no Nakama janai to Yūsha no Party o Oidasareta node, Henkyō de Slow Life Suru Koto ni Shimashita) light novel series and anime adaptation are inspiring Slow living with Princess, a game that will debut on Steam Early Access on October 7. Tsukurite is developing the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Mechanical World of Dr. Gearbox - Steam Next Fest Trailer

Check out the trailer for the educational turn-based RPG, The Mechanical World of Dr. Gearbox, the game that aims to challenge the way young people, parents, and teachers utilize e-learning and video games that prioritize inclusivity and representation. In The Mechanical World of Dr. Gearbox, players will explore a land full of charming and eccentric creatures, and build a team of skilled fighters to take part in epic battles where knowledge is the most powerful weapon. A playable demo will be available during Steam Next Fest, taking place from October 1 to October 7, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Valve Patent Looks to Make Steam Games Playable While They Download

Valve appears to be working on tech that would allow its Steam users to play their purchased games while they're downloading, according to some recently discovered patents. This type of feature is something that's been employed on consoles in the past, though it hasn't been present within Steam save for an older implementation that Valve abandoned years ago. Given the nature of these sorts of patents, however, there's no indication as to when – if ever – this kind of Steam feature would be released.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Next Steam Next Fest drops 'hundreds' more demos this October

The first Steam Next Fest happened this June and among the 700-odd (!) demos available, there were more than a few gems to discover. Valve announced shortly afterward that it would host another next month, running from October 1-8, and now the event has a trailer showing off some of the games being featured.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Steam Next Fest will let you play the ‘Starship Troopers’ RTS next month

The latest Steam Next Fest kicks off early next month and it’s giving players a chance to see what the new Starship Troopers RTS game is like. Frequently delayed, Starship Troopers: Terran Command is finally on track to be playable as part of Steam Next Fest. The festival, previously known as the Steam Game Festival, offers up a series of timed demos and this time around includes the latest from the creators of No Man’s Sky, The Last Campfire, as well as the Starship Troopers game.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy