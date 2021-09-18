CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 Ways You're Wrecking Your Body, Say Doctors

By Leah Groth
EatThis
EatThis
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Are you wrecking your body, without even knowing it? Chances are, the answer is yes. From sleep and hygiene habits to diet and exercise, there are a variety of ways that many people are unknowingly damaging their health. Eat This, Not That! surveyed some of the top experts in the country, who revealed some of the most surprising ways you may be destroying your body and mind. Read on to learn what they had to say—more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.

EatThis

Over 60? Stop Doing These 5 Things, Say Doctors

The golden years come with concerns and challenges, to be sure. But they also can truly be the best years of your life. To make the most of them, there are some simple things you shouldn't forget to do. Remember these five doctor-recommended aging tips, and you'll be well on your way to preserving your health and happiness. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

What Taking Vitamin C Every Day Does to Your Body

Vitamin C, aka L-ascorbic acid, is naturally present in some foods, added to others, and also available as a dietary supplement, explains the National Institutes of Health—but do you know what taking vitamin C every day does to your body? According to Darren Mareiniss, MD, FACEP, Emergency Medicine Physician at Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, the vitamin is essential to every diet—and knowing what taking vitamin C every day does to your body is important. "Vitamin C is naturally present in many foods and is not synthesized by the body," he explains to Eat This, Not That! Health. "It must be ingested." Food sources of vitamin C include citrus fruits, peppers, Brussels sprouts, tomatoes, cantaloupe, potatoes, strawberries, and spinach. However, some people prefer taking it in supplement form. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NUTRITION
EatThis

7 Warning Signs You Have A Delta Infection

"Trust me, you don't want this," comedian Chris Rock tweeted after getting a breakthrough infection. The COVID-19 pandemic has been going on for over a year now, and the Delta variant is now "more transmissible" and therefore "more dangerous," say experts. While the vaccine and boosters are available, it is still possible to get a COVID infection. If you have any of these symptoms, either pre- or post-vaccination, look into getting tested ASAP. Read on for the 7 key ones to know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

One Major Effect Cashews Have on Your Heart, Studies Say

Don't miss out on this key health benefit. Do you include cashews in your bag of trail mix? If not, maybe this piece of information will make you consider otherwise when you go to make your next batch—cashews may help to improve your heart health. That's right, several studies have...
HEALTH
Well+Good

5 Vitamins and Minerals Your Body Needs for Healthy Aging, According to an OB/GYN

What you body needs in terms of nutrition will change as you get older. Essential vitamins and minerals become even more crucial to your overall health and immunity. Mary Claire Haver, MD, an obstetrician-gynecologist based in Galveston, Texas, recently took to TikTok to share five nutritional elements your body craves to support healthy aging. Dr. Haver, who has studied the link between diet and menopause, names five vitamins and minerals as well as gut-healthy probiotics.
HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You're Lacking Magnesium, Say Health Experts

Magnesium is an essential electrolyte, utilized by every cell in the body. But the highly processed foods that comprise the Western diet are low in magnesium, and it's possible to become deficient. The condition isn't very common, and it's been called "the invisible deficiency," because it's easy to miss. These are some of the sure signs you're lacking magnesium, according to experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

Health Habits You Should Stop Doing Now, Say Experts

After the last 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, you might feel overwhelmed by, and unsure about, health advice. The science around the coronavirus continues to emerge, but one of the important reminders it's given us is that staying healthy is a holistic pursuit—the things we do every day affect our heart, weight, brain, and immune system, and it's in our best interest to keep those vital systems in top shape, ready to face whatever life throws at us. These are five health habits you should stop doing now to lower your risk of chronic disease, according to experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Reason for Obesity, According to Doctors

Although COVID-19 is receding in the U.S., Americans are staring down a different epidemic that shows no sign of relenting: Obesity. More Americans than ever—about 42% of us—qualify as clinically obese. It's an urgent problem, considering that obesity significantly raises the risk of serious illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and dementia. But solutions are available, and they start with recognizing the primary reason for obesity. Here's what experts say. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

Sure Signs You May Be Getting Diabetes, According to Doctors

Diabetes is one of the most deadly diseases in America—and yet if you don't have it, you think it might not happen to you. That said, there's no harm in knowing the signs you may be getting diabetes, according to doctors. "It's extremely important to know your risk for diabetes and to be screened for diabetes early if you are concerned over your risk. A simple blood test can tell you your risk," says Dr. Deena Adimoolam, a Yale-trained endocrinologist who specializes in diabetes, food as medicine and metabolic health. Read on for the 7 most worrying symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Signs Delta is in Your Brain, Warn Doctors

There are many things experts don't know about COVID. One of them is why the virus causes symptoms related to the brain. "Despite being over a year and a half into the pandemic, we have a very fundamental understanding of the neurological symptoms of COVID," says William Kimbrough, MD, a primary care physician at One Medical. "We're still learning about how common, how serious, and how long these neurological symptoms can last after COVID, as well as what treatments may help reduce the severity or duration."
HEALTH
EatThis

This Popular Juice Will Reduce Inflammation In Your Body, Says Dietitian

There's no question this is an underrated juice option. Usually, when we think of juice, we're mostly reminded of the added sugars, empty calories, and overall negative effects it can have on our bodies. Next to soda, many popular drinks—like cold-pressed juices and tomato juice—have even landed a spot on our list of the unhealthiest drinks on the planet. But, what if we told you there's a popular juice that seems to have an exception?
HEALTH
EatThis

Everyday Habits That Age Your Body, Say Experts

There's an old saying that at age 50, you have the face you deserve. While the karmic nature of that pronouncement is highly debatable, the truth is that every day, many of us do simple, seemingly harmless, easily overlooked things that can age us prematurely. By making a few simple changes, you can get closer to the face (and overall health) you want—at any age. Read on to find out what those are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Robb Report

6 Ways to ‘Live Younger Longer’ and Reduce Chances of Chronic Disease, According to a Mayo Clinic Doctor

How many times have you made New Year’s resolutions and abjectly failed to keep them? You’re not alone: January 17 is the average day on which most Americans give up trying. Ever joined a gym, never to darken its door? Again, you’re in good (bad) company: Nearly two thirds of US gym memberships go completely unused. Why are we so bad at changing our behavior, when the benefits of exercise and healthy eating are so desirable? Dr. Stephen Kopecky, a cardiologist and double-cancer survivor at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., kept coming up against this gap between idea and execution...
HEALTH
EatThis

This Newly Discovered Saturated Fat May Actually Be Good for Your Liver, New Study Says

You probably think of saturated fat as a bad thing—and in many cases, most medical experts would agree. However, researchers recently identified the first essential fatty acid to be discovered in 90 years: pentadecanoic acid (also referred to as "C15:0"), which is a trace saturated fat found in milk that acts as a biomarker for dairy intake. And some are suggesting it may actually be good for you.
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Doctors Warn About Concerning Side Effects of the Keto Diet

The keto diet is a high-fat, moderate protein, and low-carb diet. It has been shown to help preserve your body’s ability to use fat for energy rather than carbohydrates, which can help with losing weight. When done correctly, the keto diet can be very effective in losing weight. But just like any other diet, it’s essential to know what you are getting into before implementing it into your life. According to a new study, the risks of this diet outweigh the benefits. A team of health scientists would want to raise some concerns about what they call an extremely low carbs diet: It was connected to five long-term chronic illnesses.
DIETS
MindBodyGreen

Always Want To Sleep In? 7 Things Your Body Could Be Telling You

I knew I had a morning problem when I read through my phone's screen-time report. My most-used app wasn't Instagram, Photos, or Chrome—it was my clock. "How could that be when I only set two alarms a day max?" I wondered. Then it hit me: It was all those times I'd pressed the snooze button, stealing a little extra sleep, minute by minute, until over an hour had passed and I was officially late to start the day.
HEALTH
Well+Good

How Your Body Is Telling You That You Aren’t Eating Enough Calcium

If you asked the average person why calcium is so important, they would probably say that it’s essential for bone health. And they wouldn’t be wrong. But while calcium is often associated with strong bones, it provides many other benefits to our bodies. In fact, calcium plays a big role in helping blood clots, muscle contractions, and a healthy heart. It’s no surprise that getting an adequate amount of calcium is important, but the question is: How can you tell if you’re getting enough?
NUTRITION
EatThis

Small Ways You're Taking Years Off Your Life Every Day, Says Science

Chances are you know that a terrible diet can end your life tragically early. According to a 2019 study of more than 40,000 people published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, there was a 14% higher risk of death associated for every 10% increase in the intake of ultra-processed foods. You probably also know that drinking too much booze is associated with an earlier demise, which can potentially cut your life short to the tune of nearly three decades, according to a recent study.
SCIENCE
