Little Change to Average Southland Gas Prices

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was unchanged Saturday, remaining at $4.401, one day after rising two-tenths of a cent. The average price is one-tenth of a cent more than one week ago, eight-tenths of a cent higher than one month ago and $1.182 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has risen $1.169 since the start of the year.