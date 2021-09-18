CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Expected Chelsea Target Harry Kane to Join Man City

By Jago Hemming
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 7 days ago

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has publicly stated this week that he expected Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane to sign for Manchester City during the summer transfer window.

The England forward reportedly held interest from a variety of clubs, most notably Manchester City this summer, after Kane came out saying he was keen for a move away from his north London club.

Chelsea ended up making a move for former Inter talisman Romelu Lukaku, who has already had a huge impact on the Blues' 2021/22 season so far, scoring four goals in four games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j0rR5_0c0EtN4A00
SIPA USA

When asked about where he thought Kane would end up, it seemed Manchester City were the most likely choice for him.

"No I was not scared", he said. "But if it would have happened, I would have been very interested in how maybe it would have changed Manchester City's style of playing.

"We are not afraid of anyone. We accept the teams strong like no other in this league and they have strong squads.

"These are the guys with whom we want to compete and it's normal that they fight for the best players and I thought this was maybe going to happen."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SVevt_0c0EtN4A00
SIPA USA

Tuchel confirmed talks were held with Kane's representatives over a possible move but admitted talks were 'never that close'.

"We never had a list with his (Kane's) name on it and I never went to Marina (Granovskaia) to tell her to buy him," added Tuchel.

"But the club sorted out the situation. There are many people around players - their agents and advisors and people in between and we had some information from these people, but it was never that close.

"We know about the rivalry (between Tottenham and Chelsea) but I had a feeling that it was never that far."

Tuchel's Chelsea will look to take on Tottenham under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo on Sunday, where new Blues' signing Lukaku will look to improve on his already impressive run so far this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SzgYy_0c0EtN4A00
SIPA USA

Tuchel went on to discuss how his club's new number nine, Lukaku, compares to Tottenham's Kane.

"I find that Romelu plays a bit higher up the pitch and Harry Kane also likes to drop into number 10 positions, to pockets and turn and to assist.

"He has a super partnership with Son (Heung-Min), so he is very strong in finding space between the lines.

"I find Romelu up higher in the pitch."

Chelsea will travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday in matchday five of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

More Chelsea Coverage

