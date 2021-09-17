West Valley overpowered by Kennewick but gains key experience in opener
West Valley's season officially started Friday night, two weeks later than expected. But to hear the Rams tell it, their 34-20 loss to 3A No. 6 Kennewick served as more of a warmup for the real season that begins with next Friday's Big 9 opener at rival Sunnyside. Either way, they were relieved to finally play a game and find out where they stand after sharing a Big 9 South title with the Grizzlies during an abbreviated schedule last spring.www.yakimaherald.com
