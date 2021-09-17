CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

West Valley overpowered by Kennewick but gains key experience in opener

By Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Valley's season officially started Friday night, two weeks later than expected. But to hear the Rams tell it, their 34-20 loss to 3A No. 6 Kennewick served as more of a warmup for the real season that begins with next Friday's Big 9 opener at rival Sunnyside. Either way, they were relieved to finally play a game and find out where they stand after sharing a Big 9 South title with the Grizzlies during an abbreviated schedule last spring.

