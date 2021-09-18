CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexandria, VA

“Fences” at Little Theatre of Alexandria is Strong and Absorbing

By Sara Dudley Brown
thezebra.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALEXANDRIA, VA – August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning Fences opened on Broadway in 1985 with the incomparable James Earle Jones in the leading role of Troy Maxon. Since then, Denzel Washington embodied that role of a lifetime in the acclaimed feature film by the same name, and now Albert Bolden gets to walk in those immense shoes—and on LTA’s stage! No small feat, that! And Albert’s own daughter, Maya, portrays his daughter beautifully in this production.

thezebra.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

5 things to know about coronavirus booster shots

(CNN) — Booster shots are here, after much hoopla from the White House and a great deal of discussion and consideration from the teams of doctors and other experts who advise the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 2 million...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Associated Press

Canadians home after Huawei CFO resolves US charges

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hugged two Canadians who landed in Canada on Saturday following what amounted to a high-stakes prisoner swap involving China, the U.S. and Canada. Trudeau greeted Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor after their plane landed in Calgary, Alberta early Saturday. The men were...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alexandria, VA
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Alexandria, VA
Entertainment
City
Broadway, VA
Fox News

Jury begins deliberation in R. Kelly sex trafficking trial

A jury of seven men and five women have begun deliberating in R. Kelly's sexual misconduct trial. The R&B star is facing racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Prosecutors and defense attorneys finished their closing arguments this week. The 54-year-old singer is accused of running a Chicago-based criminal enterprise that recruited his accusers for unwanted sex and mental torment.
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, 88, running for reelection

Iowa's senior Republican senator, Chuck Grassley, announced in an early morning tweet Friday that, at age 88, he will seek reelection in 2022. Grassley, who will be 89 by Election Day next year, is proud of his physical fitness, and not-so-subtly bragged about in a tweet announcing his run that showed him jogging before sunrise in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
August Wilson

Comments / 0

Community Policy