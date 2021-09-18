“Fences” at Little Theatre of Alexandria is Strong and Absorbing

ALEXANDRIA, VA – August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning Fences opened on Broadway in 1985 with the incomparable James Earle Jones in the leading role of Troy Maxon. Since then, Denzel Washington embodied that role of a lifetime in the acclaimed feature film by the same name, and now Albert Bolden gets to walk in those immense shoes—and on LTA’s stage! No small feat, that! And Albert’s own daughter, Maya, portrays his daughter beautifully in this production.