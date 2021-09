Jade Cline has a lot to celebrate! The "Teen Mom 2" star is constructing her own hair salon that should open toward the end of the year, according to a September 2 Instagram post. "FINALLY HAPPENING!" she wrote. "My new salon in the making!! Thank you to all the people that have supported my journey in the world of beauty! I'm so excited for this next step!" Jade added that she will be renting booths to fellow hairstylists.

HAIR CARE ・ 21 DAYS AGO