Detroit is perhaps best known for being the epicenter for two things, at least as far as American culture is concerned: automobiles and music. And while those two concepts have always had a measure of a relationship — even if only tangential at times — they’re being brought together once again in spectacular fashion for a series of Jeep-branded electric guitars made in collaboration with Wallace Detroit Guitars and Cherrytree Music Company.

DETROIT, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO