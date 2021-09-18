Pixar’s Pete Docter on his ‘love-hate relationship’ with the genius of Studio Ghibli

Disney+ and Pixar Animation Studios shared a trailer today for the upcoming feature-length documentary “A Spark Story”—a co-production of Pixar and Supper Club that takes an intimate look at Pixar’s SparkShorts filmmaking process as two directors strive to get their uniquely personal SparkShorts visions on screen. Directed by Jason Sterman and Leanne Dare of Supper Club (“Chef’s Table”), and produced by Sterman, Brian McGinn and David Gelb in collaboration with Pixar, “A Spark Story” launches on Disney+ on Sept. 24, 2021. Says Sterman, “I think viewers will be most surprised by how much personal storytelling is involved in the Pixar filmmaking process. It takes so many people to bring one of these films to life, and you can feel the filmmakers’ personal touches in every aspect of the films. Hopefully ‘A Spark Story’ will give audiences a greater sense of the people and personalities who bring these types of films to life.”

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO