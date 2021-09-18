Pixar’s Pete Docter on his ‘love-hate relationship’ with the genius of Studio Ghibli
Hayao Miyazaki is one of the great film-makers of our time. And I don’t mean just within the medium of animation – he is a great film-maker, period. His films are small miracles, full of insight and imagination. His stories teem with strange characters and inexplicable events, yet somehow make perfect sense. They take us to the most far-out fantasy worlds imaginable but are also beautifully observed slices of real life. And when you consider that he is quite literally creating everything you see on screen with his pencil, it’s clear why many of us in animation have a sort of love-hate relationship with this man.www.telegraph.co.uk
