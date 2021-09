DENVER (CBS4) – It’s that time of year! CBS4 viewers are starting to share pictures that show hints of fall color in the mountains of Colorado. So far it’s just little pops of yellow here and there, but it is a sign of what’s to come. A pop of fall color in Silverthorne, around 9,400 feet. (credit: Mark Mannheimer) Fall color typically peaks in the higher elevations of the northern mountains during the middle of September and it can last through the end of the month if the weather cooperates. The peak gradually moves south while lowering in elevation as we near...

