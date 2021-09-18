CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Nonprofit started by Sean Penn aids Georgia vaccine drive

riverbender.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — A disaster relief organization founded by actor Sean Penn is boosting Georgia's drive to inoculate people against the coronavirus, though some of its pop-up vaccine clinics have struggled to attract people. CORE has offered COVID shots at hundreds of sites in big and small communities around the...

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

Related
meaws.com

Georgia Governor Touts AIDS 'Vaccine'

Salon reports Kemp has discussed a so-called AIDS vaccine at least two other times just this year.Kemp previously used the nonexistent AIDS vaccine to defend his stance against mask mandates. “Well we are not going to have a statewide mask mandate,” he said. “[Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health Dr.
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Georgia nonprofit accuses former CFO of abusing company credit cards

MACON, Ga. -- A Georgia nonprofit may not be able to press criminal charges against an executive accused of abusing the company credit card because of an earlier agreement. Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia wants former Chief Financial Officer Tim Ligon prosecuted. The company accuses Ligon of more than $76,000 in “personal, unauthorized transactions” on a credit card.
GEORGIA STATE
EatThis

CDC Director Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

With the President's six point plan to target coronavirus involving vaccine mandates, the question becomes more and more urgent: when will a vaccine be available for kids 11 and under? And what can we all do to stay safe? CDC Director Rochelle Walensky appeared on the Today Show to address these questions and more. Read on for five essential pieces of advice that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Vaccines
State
California State
Local
Georgia Health
State
Washington State
Local
Georgia COVID-19 Vaccines
State
North Carolina State
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
University of Dallas News

Welcoming the Unwelcome: UD student starts nonprofit

UD sophomore and politics major Aubrey Wieberg, founder of the Dallas Refugee Project, has always been interested in multicultural and international issues. As such, it was no surprise that her heart was deeply moved after the Houston native had the “inspiring” opportunity to tutor a Burmese student in Chicago online last semester.
DALLAS, TX
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada Humanities offers pandemic relief aid for state nonprofits

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Humanities American Rescue Plan Relief and Recovery Grants are available for humanities-focused, nonprofit organizations in the state that have struggled as a result of the pandemic. The organization will be offering two different types of grants, Relief Operating Grants and Recovery Program Grants. The Relief...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arthur Blank
Person
Sean Penn
Bring Me The News

Pfizer booster shots immediately available for select Minnesotans

With the FDA approving booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Minnesota is ready to start putting needles in arms of those who are eligible for the booster dose. Approximately 55% of fully vaccinated Minnesotans received the Pfizer vaccine, but only select people will be able to get the shot right away – and nobody can get the booster unless it has been at least six months since getting their second shot.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aids#Ap#Covid#Core#The Johnson Johnson#Pilgrim#Moderna And#The Atlanta Falcons#Greater Atlanta
Maui News

Maui nonprofit receives funds to help with vaccine efforts

Hui No Ke Ola Pono has received $50,000 to help remove barriers to vaccination among communities most impacted by COVID-19, Kaiser Permanente Hawaii announced Monday. The Native Hawaiian health care nonprofit on Maui was among five organizations in Hawaii to receive grants totaling $400,000 to assist in vaccination access. “Our...
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
FDA
Best Life

These 4 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Just as we put the unofficial end of summer behind us, it appears that the season-long rise of COVID-19 cases has begun to slow on a national level as well. Unfortunately, the U.S. still surpassed a grim milestone on Sept. 7, hitting its 40 millionth recorded case since the beginning of the pandemic—including 4 million tallied in the last four weeks alone, CNN reports. But despite national numbers finally seeing a slight decrease, certain states continue to see surges in COVID cases as some experts warn there may be more spikes to come.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy