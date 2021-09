LINCOLN, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested several people following multiple incidents across the state Wednesday evening. In Omaha, a trooper observed a motorcycle speeding near 42nd and L Streets. The motorcycle was traveling at 63 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the motorcycle rider refused to yield and fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO