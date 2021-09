The Kewanee Boilermakers moved to 3 and 0 with a decisive win over a very good St Bede Bruins team. Kewanee won 51 to 27. The Boilermakers defense came up big with an interception return for a touchdown, one of three picks for the Boilers of St Bede Quarterback Ryan Brady. St Bede stars John Brady and Tyreke Fortney fought hard but the Boilers defense held them back with Brady narrowly getting over the 100 yard mark and Fortney catching for 81 and rushing for 23. The Boilers will look to remain undefeated when they travel to Bureau Valley on Friday night to take on Bureau Valley. St Bede will try to shake off this loss as they welcome 2 and 1 Sterling Newman on Friday night.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 9 DAYS AGO