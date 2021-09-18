Nonprofit started by Sean Penn aids Georgia vaccine drive

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida family is devastated by the loss of an elderly loved one due to COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. There’s no shortage of pictures of Dr. Lloyd Miller and Arlene Schleifer together. “The joke is she’s my favorite sister because of course, she’s my only sister,” said Miller. The bond of this inseparable duo was broken recently when Arlene Schleifer died of COVID-19 on September 13. She was fully vaccinated. “She touched a lot of people, great sense of humor, just an all-around good girl,” said Miller. Miller saw his sister for the last time virtually while she was on a...

