Georgia State

Nonprofit started by Sean Penn aids Georgia vaccine drive

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — A disaster relief organization founded by actor Sean Penn is boosting Georgia’s drive to inoculate people against the coronavirus, though some of its pop-up vaccine clinics have struggled to attract people. CORE has offered COVID shots at hundreds of sites in big and small communities around the...

