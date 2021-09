Everyone who sports multiple tattoos probably has one or two pieces that they regret. In Ariana Grande’s case, one of her tattoos had been under intense criticism from pretty much the entire internet. In January 2019, just after the release of her song, “7 Rings,” the singer paid tribute to the song by way of tattoo. She debuted the brand new ink via a now-deleted Instagram post and explained that the tattoo meant “7 Rings” in Japanese Kanji characters.

