After my fourth child was born, this bassinet was the help we needed to get much-needed rest. When my third son arrived, we knew parenthood was going to be different forever. Not because he was third, but because he had colic and a host of minor but persistent health issues causing him to cry for hours per day and into the night. Every day. Every night. My husband and I alternated 15 minutes shifts holding him to survive, with both of us in a pretty dark place for months of his newborn life. In retrospect, as we live through life with our fourth son, I realize only one thing could have saved us back then: the Snoo bassinet.

