NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Friends and family from across the state were at the Elm City on Friday to say goodbye to New Haven Police Officer Joshua Castellano. Castellano, 35, was killed in a crash while off-duty in Las Vegas, Nevada last Friday. He was the front passenger in a 2020 Rolls-Royce with other New Haven officers and two women when the car lost control because of speed, hit another car, a utility pole, and then rolled over. Castellano was ejected from the car.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO