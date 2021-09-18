How Guns N’ Roses Built ’14 Years’ From Two Different Songs

Axl Rose and Izzy Stradlin decided to make like Dr. Frankenstein after they both wrote songs titled "14 Years" for Guns N' Roses' Use Your Illusion albums. "Axl Rose phoned me up and said he's written a song called '14 Years' too, which is a really bizarre coincidence," Stradlin recalled in a 1991 interview with Vox (as transcribed by Appetite for Discussion). "So, when he said that, I told him, 'Well maybe we should use mine, because it's already finished and we can get on with these fucking albums and get them out sometime in 1991."