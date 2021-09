The UFC Vegas 37 results are in and the main event fight between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann was absolutely wild. The first round started with huge action and a whole lot of back and forth between Smith and Spann. It seemed like Spann had control early in the round when he picked up Smith like a little baby and carried him across the Octagon to ground and pound him near his corner. But Smith popped up quickly and they traded before Smith got Spann in an armbar and smelled blood.

