Bullstrap Leather MagSafe Wallets attach to your phone via a magnet and hold up to 3 cards

Watch your content with ease while you work out with the Belkin Magnetic Fitness Phone Mount. This iPhone 13 gadget snaps onto the back of your iPhone 13 while a rear magnet secures it to magnetic surfaces like your gym equipment. What’s more, the connection is so strong; you won’t have to worry about your phone moving or sliding while you go for an all-out sprint. Moreover, the magnetic fitness phone mount even comes with a strap that attaches to handlebars on exercise bikes, rowing machines, and more. Never again will you have to awkwardly prop your phone against your elliptical’s cup rest. Finally, a 360-degree rotational ball joint on the inside mount lets you adjust your phone to any angle. That way, you always get an ideal view of your screen.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO