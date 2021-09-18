Cry Out America event held in Louisville

Saturday, Sept. 11, was a bright, beautiful day. At Helen Clark Memorial Park in Louisville, people gathered to remember another Sept. 11, one that has become known simply as, "9/11." That day, 20 years ago, started out just as beautiful, but that was before two airplanes crashed into the Twin Towers in New York City. Another plane later crashed into the Pentagon. A fourth plane, thought to have been headed to the White House, went down in a field in Pennsylvania.