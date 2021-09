NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Wearing masks on buses and subway trains has already been the rule for months now, but too many people still aren’t following it, and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority says its warning period is over. Safety on the subway is always top of mind, and now it’s not just about protecting passengers from crime but from COVID. To halt unnecessary health risks and keep precautions on track, the MTA is urgently warning refusing to cover your face will cost you $50. “We need everyone to do their part and mask up. We know this is what our customers want. They...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO