House Rent

How do I get back into my apartment ?

Asked in Idaho Falls, ID
 8 days ago

You can talk to your landlord. Your landlord may or may not care. I would suspect he would not want his rental keyed to something he cannot get into. You can contact your local police station and see if they can assist. Sometimes they will do something called a “civil standby” where they show up to keep the peace and try to get people to work this stuff out. Although property disputes are often just civil disputes that the police won’t get involved in because they are not there to enforce private property rights, keeping property from its owner can very easily fall under Idaho’s theft criminal law. That’s actually the very essence of theft - keeping property that does not belong to you, knowing that there is an owner out there somewhere.

