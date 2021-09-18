Thomas Tuchel 'paid for his housekeeper's son to have heart surgery and bought her a villa in the Philippines' after admiring her 'incredible work ethic'
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel bought his housekeeper a villa and paid for her son to have a heart operation during his time at Paris Saint-Germain. Tuchel spent two years at the helm of the Ligue 1 club - having joined Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund - and lived in the Hauts-de-Seine district of France's capital city.www.chatsports.com
