Soccer

Thomas Tuchel 'paid for his housekeeper's son to have heart surgery and bought her a villa in the Philippines' after admiring her 'incredible work ethic'

By Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel bought his housekeeper a villa and paid for her son to have a heart operation during his time at Paris Saint-Germain. Tuchel spent two years at the helm of the Ligue 1 club - having joined Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund - and lived in the Hauts-de-Seine district of France's capital city.

