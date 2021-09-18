Thomas Tuchel 'paid for his housekeeper's son to have heart surgery and bought her a villa in the Philippines' after admiring her 'incredible work ethic'

Thomas Tuchel has rejected any personal battle with Pep Guardiola despite having the chance for a history-making fourth successive win over the Manchester City boss.Chelsea manager Tuchel can become the first coach to inflict four defeats in a row on City supremo Guardiola, when the sides meet in Premier League action at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.The hosts could create a six-point gap on Premier League champions City with victory this weekend, but Tuchel has been at pains to downplay the impact of the managerial tussle.Before his three wins over Guardiola and City that culminated with the Champions League final, Tuchel...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO