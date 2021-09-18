Tenant brought new people to live in the house. What can I do?

The tenant moved in 2 months ago. Only she and her sister were supposed to live there so they are on the lease. She mentioned her husband is stationed overseas and will visit a few days at a time only and won’t be on the lease. Since the day they moved in, not only the husband has been living there, but also her (adult) brother moved in with them. I might have preferred other applicants who’d create less wear and tear and feel duped. On top of it, the lease has a 2 week consecutive guest policy, which they are way over.