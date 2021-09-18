Dr. Bombay’s Underwater Tea Party Is A Dreamy Tea Room In Georgia
Dr. Bombay’s Underwater Tea Party in Georgia is a quirky, upbeat cafe that is brimming with character. This community tea house is situated in the historic Candler Park neighborhood, serving up tea, sweets, and great conversation all around. Whether you’re visiting for high tea, or simply checking out their walk-up window for some tea and cookies to-go, you’ll be able to see why this Alice in Wonderland-esque tea house is such a neighborhood gem.
Dr. Bombay’s Underwater Tea Party in Georgia is one of the most eclectic, unique shops you’ll find.
This community tea house in Candler Park offers up a delightful sensory experience the moment you walk through the doors.
Many guests just come to grab a hot coffee or tea, some fresh-made snacks, and a good book to enjoy in a cozy corner.
Or other guests go all out with a high tea reservation spread out in the piano room with a wide range of tea and delicious hand-held bites.
There is also a walk-up window offering high tea to-go if you want to grab some treats and then head straight to the park!
Dr. Bombay’s Picnic Tea includes two sammies, a scone, some jam and clotted cream, two mini-desserts, a slice of quiche, two mini cupcakes, and all of your tea accouterments, all housed in a biodegradable paper lunch box.
But for anyone who wants to enjoy the whole experience of Dr. Bombay’s, we recommend visiting in person to take it all in.
Plus, a percentage of every sale goes to The Learning Tea, a women’s education, scholarship, and housing project in Darjeeling, India that the owner of Dr. Bombay’s began back in 2010.
So come enjoy all of the magic, whimsy, and enchantment when you visit Dr. Bombay’s Underwater Tea Party in Atlanta, Georgia.
To find out where Dr. Bombay’s Underwater Tea Party is in Georgia, click here.
Have you ever been to Dr. Bombay’s Underwater Tea Party in Georgia before? Share with us your experience in the comments section! Or if you’re looking for more information about this tea house, including current hours of operation, then check out the website or Facebook Page .
