CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Dr. Bombay’s Underwater Tea Party Is A Dreamy Tea Room In Georgia

By Marisa Roman
Only In Georgia
Only In Georgia
 7 days ago

Dr. Bombay’s Underwater Tea Party in Georgia is a quirky, upbeat cafe that is brimming with character. This community tea house is situated in the historic Candler Park neighborhood, serving up tea, sweets, and great conversation all around. Whether you’re visiting for high tea, or simply checking out their walk-up window for some tea and cookies to-go, you’ll be able to see why this Alice in Wonderland-esque tea house is such a neighborhood gem.

Dr. Bombay’s Underwater Tea Party in Georgia is one of the most eclectic, unique shops you’ll find.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nejbK_0c0ETSNH00
Facebook Dr. Bombay's Underwater tea Party

This community tea house in Candler Park offers up a delightful sensory experience the moment you walk through the doors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26MVxt_0c0ETSNH00
Google C Betz

Many guests just come to grab a hot coffee or tea, some fresh-made snacks, and a good book to enjoy in a cozy corner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iCLur_0c0ETSNH00
Facebook Dr. Bombay's Underwater tea Party

Or other guests go all out with a high tea reservation spread out in the piano room with a wide range of tea and delicious hand-held bites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u6RJv_0c0ETSNH00
Google Katie Badura

There is also a walk-up window offering high tea to-go if you want to grab some treats and then head straight to the park!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1igZHl_0c0ETSNH00
Google Lianne Stewart

Dr. Bombay’s Picnic Tea includes two sammies, a scone, some jam and clotted cream, two mini-desserts, a slice of quiche, two mini cupcakes, and all of your tea accouterments, all housed in a biodegradable paper lunch box.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kYYcw_0c0ETSNH00
Google Daniella Johnston

But for anyone who wants to enjoy the whole experience of Dr. Bombay’s, we recommend visiting in person to take it all in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WgWuQ_0c0ETSNH00
Google Cara Murdock

Plus, a percentage of every sale goes to The Learning Tea, a women’s education, scholarship, and housing project in Darjeeling, India that the owner of Dr. Bombay’s began back in 2010.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MmfOC_0c0ETSNH00
Facebook Dr. Bombay's Underwater tea Party

So come enjoy all of the magic, whimsy, and enchantment when you visit Dr. Bombay’s Underwater Tea Party in Atlanta, Georgia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uPF4P_0c0ETSNH00
Facebook Dr. Bombay's Underwater tea Party

To find out where Dr. Bombay’s Underwater Tea Party is in Georgia, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sZ5PO_0c0ETSNH00
Google Maps

Have you ever been to Dr. Bombay’s Underwater Tea Party in Georgia before? Share with us your experience in the comments section! Or if you’re looking for more information about this tea house, including current hours of operation, then check out the website or Facebook Page .

The post Dr. Bombay’s Underwater Tea Party Is A Dreamy Tea Room In Georgia appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Georgia

This Small Georgia Walk-Up Window, Big Chick, Serves The Best Fried Chicken

Wouldn’t it be nice when the urge for fried chicken hits to have an easy, walk-up window in order to satisfy your craving? Welcome to Big Chick in Georgia, a Washington outpost that has been serving the scene for over 35 years. This small, walk-up window offers up scrumptious Southern eats, from their famous fried chicken served in buckets to homemade biscuits, and beyond.
GEORGIA STATE
Only In Georgia

The Cider Slushies From Mercier Orchards In Georgia Are Very Refreshing

When the autumn months roll around, many Georgians begin planning their seasonal excursions. From apple picking in Ellijay to pumpkin patches and hayrides, there is never a dull moment when you experience fall in Georgia. But we have another spot that really shines during autumn – Mercier Orchards. This fourth-generation family and veteran-owned and operated […] The post The Cider Slushies From Mercier Orchards In Georgia Are Very Refreshing appeared first on Only In Your State.
GEORGIA STATE
Only In Georgia

The Tiny Historic Town In Georgia That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination

One of the greatest day trips destinations in Georgia, and also perhaps one you wouldn’t expect, is none other than the historic town of Cumming. Located in Forsyth County, Cumming, Georgia is certainly worth a visit, for the history, but also for the unique attractions throughout. Enjoy sprawling views of the mountains when you stay […] The post The Tiny Historic Town In Georgia That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination appeared first on Only In Your State.
GEORGIA STATE
Only In Georgia

The Autumn Limited Train Ride In Georgia Is Scenic And Fun For The Whole Family

If you’re looking for the ultimate adventure with the whole family, then check out the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway, which offers limited-time autumn excursions through the mountains of Georgia. Hit the open rails on this excursion as you trek through nature, enjoying all of the different fall colors as you go. With different seasonal rides […] The post The Autumn Limited Train Ride In Georgia Is Scenic And Fun For The Whole Family appeared first on Only In Your State.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Restaurants
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Only In Georgia

This Swamp Nature Park Will Offer You A Hidden Glimpse Into The Wetlands And Woodlands Of Georgia

Looking for a unique excursion through Georgia’s wetlands and woodlands that you won’t be able to find just anywhere? Welcome to Phinizy Swamp Nature Park in Georgia – a sprawling 1,100-acre nature park in Augusta that offers hiking, educational opportunities, and so much more. You never know what you’ll find when you visit this park, from bald cypresses to draping Spanish moss, it’s a true natural paradise.
GEORGIA STATE
Only In Georgia

Ride The Amtrak Through Georgia’s Small Towns And Mountains For Just $25

We’ve boasted some pretty beautiful train rides through the state of Georgia. From holiday excursions to beautiful day trips, Georgia has its fair share of adventures to take. But there is one that might have been overlooked and is an inexpensive way to see much of the state. While we rave about trains like the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway and the SAM Shortline Train, there is another train that is always there, flying under the radar – Amtrak. With services throughout the state, come see the route which will take you from Atlanta to beautiful Toccoa, Georgia within a few hours and for $25 each way. Come ride through Georgia’s small towns and mountains aboard the Amtrak train.
GEORGIA STATE
Only In Georgia

The Best Times And Places To View Fall Foliage In Georgia

It’s hard to imagine that autumn is here. But with summer in the rear view mirror and the cooling temperatures (which will be upon us at a moment’s notice), it’s time to start planning for the leaves to change. One of the most popular seasons in Georgia is fall, not just because of the 12 […] The post The Best Times And Places To View Fall Foliage In Georgia appeared first on Only In Your State.
GEORGIA STATE
Only In Georgia

A Mysterious Woodland Trail In Georgia Will Take You To Original Homestead Ruins

Within Red Top Mountain State Park, there is a beautiful woodland trail that wanders around in a loop along north Lake Allatoona. This wonderful hike offers a glimpse into nature that is filled with towering trees, wildflowers in bloom, and so much more. But what’s even cooler is that this trail gets its name, Homestead […] The post A Mysterious Woodland Trail In Georgia Will Take You To Original Homestead Ruins appeared first on Only In Your State.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea House#Food Drink#Underwater Tea Party#Google C Betz#Picnic Tea#Google Daniella Johnston#The Learning Tea#Facebook Dr Bombay
Only In Georgia

Take This Gorgeous Fall Foliage Road Trip To See Georgia Like Never Before

If ever there was a time to experience a road trip through Georgia, it would be during the fall. Georgia has some truly spectacular views throughout the state, which are only magnified when the leaves begin to change color and the air cools down to a delightful temperature. If you’re looking for a chance to […] The post Take This Gorgeous Fall Foliage Road Trip To See Georgia Like Never Before appeared first on Only In Your State.
GEORGIA STATE
Only In Georgia

Bomb Biscuits In Georgia’s Irwin Street Market Will Change The Way You Breakfast

Everyone knows that if you’re looking for a soul-satisfying biscuit in the United States, you’ll head on over to Georgia. It’s really that simple. Nobody does biscuits quite like they do in the Peach State. This especially rings true for a particular biscuit outpost known as Bomb Biscuits. What originally started as a pop-up dinner series hosted around Atlanta is now opening its very own outpost in The Irwin Street Market this month. Are you ready to try what’s been heralded as one of the best biscuits in Georgia?
GEORGIA STATE
Only In Georgia

The Irwin Street Market Is A Quirky Food Hall In Georgia With Artisanal Restaurants And Shops

When it comes to food halls and cafeteria-style dining options in Georgia, many might immediately picture Krog Street Market or Ponce City Market as the most notable. But what might surprise you, is that before those giants hit the scene, there was a small little quirky market at the edge of Inman Park and Old […] The post The Irwin Street Market Is A Quirky Food Hall In Georgia With Artisanal Restaurants And Shops appeared first on Only In Your State.
GEORGIA STATE
Only In Georgia

12 Picture Perfect Fall Day Trips To Take In Georgia

Autumn is here, and that means a whole slew of seasonal activities just waiting to be enjoyed. In case you haven’t noticed, Georgia really thrives in the fall, with a bevy of exciting and entertaining ways to spend the day. If you’re looking for a way to enjoy fall, then check out these 12 picture-perfect […] The post 12 Picture Perfect Fall Day Trips To Take In Georgia appeared first on Only In Your State.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Only In Georgia

These 10 Awesome Road Trips In Georgia Are An Absolute Must-Take

When you feel like getting away for a weekend, look no further than in your home state, Georgia! With our many historical towns, and southern quaintness we have some of the best road trips around. Take a trip down to Savannah or go into the city of Atlanta. No matter where you go you’ll be […] The post These 10 Awesome Road Trips In Georgia Are An Absolute Must-Take appeared first on Only In Your State.
GEORGIA STATE
Only In Georgia

The Mountainous Milkshakes At This Georgia Shack Are Always Worth The Wait In Line

The next time you’re heading out west in Georgia, we have a place to visit that the whole family will get behind. AGW Ice Cream in Carrollton is a cozy roadside stop offering up some seriously surreal sweets. This small-town gem is like a sugar-wonderland inside, with a candy wall, nearly 60 flavors of Hershey’s ice cream, and some of the biggest, most decadent milkshakes around! For the sweets lover in your family, this might be a place they never want to leave.
CARROLLTON, GA
Only In Georgia

The Historic Marshall House In Georgia Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night

Is a face-to-face encounter with potential paranormal activity on your Georgia bucket list this year? Then you’ve come to the right place. While there are pockets of Georgia that are swimming with haunted tales and ghost stories, none compare to the history at The Marshall House in Savannah. Opened in 1851, The Marshall House has […] The post The Historic Marshall House In Georgia Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night appeared first on Only In Your State.
GEORGIA STATE
Only In Georgia

Candytopia In Georgia Will Feature A Sugar-Filled Experience For The Whole Family

Perhaps the most Instagrammable attraction in the state, Candytopia in Georgia is back for another year of sugar-filled family fun in Atlanta. At over 14,000-square-feet in size, this exhibition features a bevy of candy sculptures, sugar art, and immersive fun. Just picture the most splendid candy art museum you can imagine and then multiply that […] The post Candytopia In Georgia Will Feature A Sugar-Filled Experience For The Whole Family appeared first on Only In Your State.
GEORGIA STATE
Only In Georgia

It Doesn’t Get More Halloween Than Picking Pumpkins In Atlanta’s Oakland Cemetery

With Halloween approaching, and the wisps of autumn being felt in the air, it’s only right you start planning the ultimate fall itinerary. With so many fun, frightening, and fabulous things to do in the fall, you’ll have your pick of Georgia events. But if you’re looking for something really out of the box, we recommend checking out the pumpkin patch in Atlanta’s Oakland Cemetery. It doesn’t get much more Halloween than picking pumpkins in a historic cemetery!
ATLANTA, GA
Only In Georgia

8 Must-Visit Flea Markets In Georgia Where You’ll Find Awesome Stuff

Love thrifting in Georgia? Are you an antique fanatic? Dream about showing up on “Pawn Stars” or “Antiques Roadshow?” You’re in luck! We’ve got a list of the best flea markets in Georgia. Check out these must-visit stops if you are a bargain hunter in search of the next great deal. Did we forget your […] The post 8 Must-Visit Flea Markets In Georgia Where You’ll Find Awesome Stuff appeared first on Only In Your State.
GEORGIA STATE
Only In Georgia

These 15 Crazy Laws In Georgia Will Leave You Scratching Your Head In Wonder

osEvery state has strange laws that are in place. Maybe some are from days when they actually made sense, though a great many seem like they may have never made sense. It’s doubtful you’d be prosecuted for any of these wacky laws, but all of them are on the books or were at some point. […] The post These 15 Crazy Laws In Georgia Will Leave You Scratching Your Head In Wonder appeared first on Only In Your State.
GEORGIA STATE
Only In Georgia

This Hidden Gem Georgia Farm Offers U-Pick Pumpkins, Apple Donuts, & A Cow Train

Every year, Mitcham Farm becomes a fall festival paradise for families looking to level up their autumn adventures. This tucked-away gem in Oxford, Georgia begins the festivities in late September and doesn’t stop until November. Picture all of the most quintessential fall fun in one place: a u-pick pumpkin patch, fresh apple cider donuts, hayrides, […] The post This Hidden Gem Georgia Farm Offers U-Pick Pumpkins, Apple Donuts, & A Cow Train appeared first on Only In Your State.
GEORGIA STATE
Only In Georgia

Only In Georgia

7K+
Followers
538
Post
835K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Georgia is for people who LOVE the Peach State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy