Dr. Bombay’s Underwater Tea Party Is A Dreamy Tea Room In Georgia

We’ve boasted some pretty beautiful train rides through the state of Georgia. From holiday excursions to beautiful day trips, Georgia has its fair share of adventures to take. But there is one that might have been overlooked and is an inexpensive way to see much of the state. While we rave about trains like the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway and the SAM Shortline Train, there is another train that is always there, flying under the radar – Amtrak. With services throughout the state, come see the route which will take you from Atlanta to beautiful Toccoa, Georgia within a few hours and for $25 each way. Come ride through Georgia’s small towns and mountains aboard the Amtrak train.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO