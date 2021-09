I had the opportunity to get my hands on the recently announced Canon EOS R3 at The Photography Show. Let me tell you how that went for me. Canon teased the EOS R3 and the world waited in anticipation following news of Covid-stricken production facilities. This addition to their squad of pro-mirrorless cameras is, so far, very well received by most people. I walked up to the Canon stand this afternoon to see huge crowds. The majority of the people there were gathered around the R3 and, after waiting patiently for it to be my turn, I got hold of one for real.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO