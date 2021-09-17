Hispanic Heritage Month: Emporia's Little Houses

Editor's note: This story originally ran in 2010. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we pulled this out of the Gazette archives to share some little known local history. In Spanish, “las casitas” means “the little houses.” And, in Emporia during the 1920s, the Santa Fe Railroad built little houses for its migrant workers and their families. Emporia’s park on West South Avenue is named Las Casitas Park in honor of this railroad housing.