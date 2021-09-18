5 Things To Know: County Suspends 500+ Employees for Vaccine Noncompliance
County Suspends 500+ Employees for Vaccine Noncompliance. Mecklenburg County has suspended 511 employees for failing to comply with COVID-19 testing and vaccination requirements, officials confirmed Friday. It was originally reported on Wednesday that around 600 employees had been sent suspension notices for vaccine noncompliance, then officials released the count of 511 on Friday morning after verifying that some employees had been wrongfully suspended.qcnerve.com
