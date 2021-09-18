CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Get realistic sound for your big screen with this premium smart soundbar

KSAT 12
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking to take your home theater to the next level with superior sound quality or if you just want to get more dynamic sound for the TV in your family room, you probably want a soundbar if you don’t already have one. Not only does a soundbar give...

www.ksat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Can’t afford the Apple Watch Series 7? These older models are on sale today

Apple has unveiled the Apple Watch Series 7, which features a larger screen, thinner bezels, and improved fast-charging technology, among other changes. However, if you’re not feeling the latest model, or if you prefer to buy something cheaper, you should check out the available smartwatch deals for previous editions of the Apple Watch. Amazon, a reliable source of Apple Watch deals, has slashed the prices of the Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Series 6.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

Sonos's New Soundbar Does Dolby Atmos For About As Cheap As It Gets

Sonos has announced the Beam (Gen 2), the second-generation of its Beam soundbar that was originally released in June 2018. The new compact soundbar looks basically identical its predecessor (save for an updated grille), but Sonos gave it a 40-percent faster CPU, an eARC connection and, most importantly, support for Dolby Atmos.
NFL
Digital Trends

These noise-canceling earbuds are so cheap it might be a mistake

When you’re browsing through headphone deals, some offers that you can find under the likes of AirPods deals and Sony headphone deals may still be too expensive for you. For reliable wireless headphones that you can buy on a tight budget, you should take a look at Walmart’s $87 discount for the Monster Flex active noise canceling headphones, which brings their price down to a very affordable $27, from their original price of $114.
ELECTRONICS
lifewire.com

Why I Want Bose’s New Smart Soundbar 900

Bose is coming out with a new high-end soundbar with support for Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio. The new soundbar allows you to link to other Bose smart speakers throughout your house, allowing multi-room systems. The built-in Adaptiq feature also calibrates audio specifically for your space. It’s getting harder not...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Home#Smart Speaker#Radio#Trueplay
Cult of Mac

Jack up your home cinema sound with Sony’s new Dolby Atmos soundbar

Almost as if on cue after similar recent announcement from other companies, Sony has rolled out a feature-packed home cinema Dolby Atmos soundbar called the HT-A5o00 at a price of $899.99. That’s $400 less than the company’s flagship soundbar, the HT-A7000. The HT-A5000’s price point happens to be identical to...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Why you need a DTS:X soundbar and the best ones to buy for your home theater setup

When it comes to home theater audio, there are an overwhelming number of options on the market. A popular kind of home audio device is the soundbar. DTS:X soundbars, specifically, are a phenomenal way to experience 3D sound without the need for multiple pieces of hardware spread across your living space. They’re also typically less expensive in comparison to a full-blown audio system. Of course, some of them are expandable, which is a great feature if you want to build it up over time.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) smart soundbar supports Dolby Atmos and provides a more immersive sound

Experience greater clarity and depth when watching TV, listening to music, and playing games with the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) smart soundbar. This sound system supports Dolby Atmos to deliver a high-impact sound. So you can experience planes flying overheard, hear footsteps approaching, etc. With more processing power, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) localizes sound around the room to generate a lifelike experience. Furthermore, this smart soundbar supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control. It even supports Apple AirPlay 2 and is compatible with HDMI eARC on your TV. Therefore, you can enjoy a higher-definition sound. Moreover, use this soundbar on its own or pair it with a subwoofer and rear speakers for an even more immersive home entertainment system. Compared to the original Beam, this model is much sleeker with an updated polycarbonate grille that blends into your home.
ELECTRONICS
Sonic State

Turn Your Movement Into Sound

Instruments of Things announces Kickstarter campaign for SOMI-1 wearable motion sensor 20/09/21. Instruments of Things has been in touch to tell us about their SOMI-1 Kickstarter campaign. They describe SOMI-1 as a high precision sensor technology product that measures movement and transforms it into sound in real-time. The Bluetooth sensors can be worn as wearables on the wrists and ankles, turning the user into an instrument. Here's the details in their own words...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Smart TV
Pocket-lint.com

Creative debuts the Sound Blaster Katana V2 gaming soundbar

(Pocket-lint) - Gaming audio is a real battlefield at the moment, with console and accessory-makers fighting over your ears while you game. That's mostly going on in the headset field, though - soundbars and TV speakers are a little rarer still. Creative's Sound Blaster Katana was that rare thing -...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

What Are the Best AirPod Alternatives? These Earbud Brands Deserve a Look (and Listen)

You’ve already cut the cord when it comes to your cable, but the latest data shows that millions of people around the world have cut the cord when it comes to audio devices as well. According to a new report from Counterpoint Research, the global market for true wireless wearables will reach 238 million units by the end of 2021. Apple’s AirPods remain a best-seller and own a large share of the market. Counterpoint says Apple’s products accounted for almost 30% of the segment in 2020. Users cited ease of use, comfort and name recognition as key reasons for choosing AirPods over...
ELECTRONICS
IndieWire

Best Camera Gear You Can Buy for Under $100

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Depending on how much you need, stocking up on camera gear can get expensive, which is why it’s nice to cut corners when you can. To help you pinch a few pennies, we searched the web to find the best camera gear that you can buy for less than $100. From tripods to lighting kits and lenses for filmmakers and photographers, see below for...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

11 best wireless earbuds for quality sound and noise cancellation at every budget

Wireless earbuds have come a long way over the past few years. Sure, the earliest options freed us from annoying wires that caused chaos during the morning commute, but often meant trading down when it came to great quality audio.Now, though, there’s a wealth of options to suit even the biggest of music snobs, along with designs tailored for every kind of lifestyle – from the commuter to the fitness fanatic.Many earbuds are designed to make your life run as smoothly as possible. Several are able to connect to apps such as Siri and Alexa, while others pause sound as...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Earbuds Under $100 for Wireless Sound on a Budget

Just because you’re looking for a pair of affordable earbuds, it doesn’t mean that you have to give up on decent sound. If you’re looking for a good pair of wireless headphones but don’t want to break the bank, a number of brands are making great options right now that you can get for $100 or less. Of course, a small pair of buds won’t produce the excellent sound quality that our favorite audiophile headphones can, but with built-in Bluetooth, better battery life, as well as more secure ear pieces and no awkward cords in sight, the best wireless earbuds make...
ELECTRONICS
snntv.com

IS SMART EYEWEAR THE NEXT BIG TREND?

Originally Posted On: Is Smart Eyewear the Next Big Trend? – LUCYD eShop. Smart eyewear is one of the growing sectors of tech that’s been around for the past decade. Technology nowadays is all about consolidating multiple high-tech features into one lightweight device, and glasses are no exception. Currently, you...
APPAREL
CNET

Amazon set to launch giant Echo for your wall, soundbar and more, report says

Amazon has a slew of new devices and services under development, according to a report Friday from Bloomberg. With the company's fall product launch event set for Tuesday, we could see them sooner rather than later. A massive Echo Show. According to the report, Amazon's Lab126 division, which created top-selling...
BUSINESS
The Independent

10 best wireless headphones 2021: Lose yourself in the music with a top-rated pair of noise-cancelling cans

In recent years, wireless earbuds have overtaken wireless headphones to become the dominant product in personal audio. No one wants to lug around a heavy pair of cans when you can slot a couple of un-intrusive buds into your ears instead, right?While wireless earbuds now offer up stellar active noise cancellation (ANC) and battery-boosting charging cases, they just can’t compete with the sound quality, raw power and comfort afforded by over-ear or on-ear models that don’t dig into your poor lugholes.Wireless technology is getting better and better. Thanks to new Bluetooth codecs like aptX adaptive providing an overall lower-latency, lower bit-rate and...
ELECTRONICS
KSAT 12

These wireless earbuds are anything but boring

Wireless earbuds are more than a just gimmick. They’ll add convenience to your life beyond what you get with traditional headphones. Listen to music, radio, podcasts, TV or talk on the phone with ease and mobility. You won’t miss untangling knotted wires or having your headphones snag on random objects.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Level Up Your Home Entertainment Experience With One of These Soundbars for Your Samsung TV

So, you’re looking for a new soundbar to accompany your new QLED TV. That is a wise move considering no matter how great your TV is, the sound quality is never up to snuff without some kind of audio assistance. Samsung not only makes quality TVs but also creates fantastic soundbars that would pair beautifully with that new TV. Within the last couple of years, Samsung has really raised the bar on their soundbar audio quality and features. Many Samsun soundbars feature Dolby Digital and Digital Virtual: X audio codecs to simulate immersive 3D sound like you’re sitting in a movie...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy