Get realistic sound for your big screen with this premium smart soundbar

Experience greater clarity and depth when watching TV, listening to music, and playing games with the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) smart soundbar. This sound system supports Dolby Atmos to deliver a high-impact sound. So you can experience planes flying overheard, hear footsteps approaching, etc. With more processing power, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) localizes sound around the room to generate a lifelike experience. Furthermore, this smart soundbar supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control. It even supports Apple AirPlay 2 and is compatible with HDMI eARC on your TV. Therefore, you can enjoy a higher-definition sound. Moreover, use this soundbar on its own or pair it with a subwoofer and rear speakers for an even more immersive home entertainment system. Compared to the original Beam, this model is much sleeker with an updated polycarbonate grille that blends into your home.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO