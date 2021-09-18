11th annual Sertoma Club breakfast going drive-thru

The Sertoma Club of Emporia’s 11th annual biscuits and gravy fundraiser is headed to the drive-thru again this year due to COVID-19. The event will be held from 7 - 11 a.m. Oct. 2 in the Emporia Senior Center parking lot, 603 E. 12th Ave., serving biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage patties, milk and orange juice. An alternate biscuit sausage sandwich will be available for those who don’t want biscuits and gravy.