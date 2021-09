The Choke. Some athletes have it and some don’t. I’m convinced the Chokers have caused heart attacks among the betting element, but there’s nobody around to connect the dots. What I need are the guys who blew a hundred grand on one of last Sunday’s NFL games because what’s his name couldn’t kick the winning field goal. See how the losing gamblers are doing. Depending on their net worth, they may still have heart burn or worse.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO