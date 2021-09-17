Children’s BMI doubled during pandemic: shocking CDC study
In the wake of the pandemic, a generation of American kids will be faced with a higher risk of poor health in adulthood. More than a year of upheaval, anxiety and stress caused by the global coronavirus outbreak has put a pause on doctors’ and patients’ efforts to address another American killer: obesity. And that disregard for physical fitness had the greatest impact on kids and teens, evidently, as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revealed the rate of increase in kids’ BMI, or body mass index, “approximately doubled” last year.talesbuzz.com
