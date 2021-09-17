CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Children’s BMI doubled during pandemic: shocking CDC study

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of the pandemic, a generation of American kids will be faced with a higher risk of poor health in adulthood. More than a year of upheaval, anxiety and stress caused by the global coronavirus outbreak has put a pause on doctors’ and patients’ efforts to address another American killer: obesity. And that disregard for physical fitness had the greatest impact on kids and teens, evidently, as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revealed the rate of increase in kids’ BMI, or body mass index, “approximately doubled” last year.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOMO News

Kids under 12 should not get COVID vaccines, FDA warns

With the kids back in school and cases of pediatric COVID going up, it’s easy to understand why some parents might want to get their children vaccinated, even when they’re not eligible for the shots. That’s why the FDA is warning parents that children under the age of 12 should...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#On Children#Cohort Study#Childhood Obesity#American#The Us#Bariatric Surgery#The Post
WSAW

Early cases of RSV in children cause concern for pediatricians

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in children across the nation, there’s another well-known virus off to an unseasonably early start and already putting kids in the hospital. Doctors in Northeast Wisconsin are already seeing cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV. “It’s...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Children Struggling with Increased Anxiety, Depression During Pandemic

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on mental health, and particularly that of children. Dr. Tiffany Born is a children’s mental health specialist with Bellin Health and says the situation has gotten worse. “We’re seeing a lot more kids and adolescents that did not...
GREEN BAY, WI
pittsburghparent.com

7 in 10 parents say children’s post-pandemic social skills are at risk, per Osmo Study

According to a new study of 2,000 U.S. parents of school aged-children (5-14 years), parents have tried a myriad ways to keep their kids active and social during the pandemic, however, 7 in 10 perceive their child’s post-pandemic social skills to be at risk, even as things return to normal. The majority of parents (71%) are also worried about potential learning loss that may have resulted by not being in school, and are pursuing a variety of means to keep up their child’s studies at home this summer. The study was commissioned by STEAM brand Osmo and conducted by OnePoll.
KIDS
EatThis

These People Are 11 Times More Likely to Die From COVID

We're still wearing masks, and we're still worrying about community transmission—much about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic might feel like deja vu. But the shape of the pandemic has changed since its beginnings. Although not at the peak set last winter, the death rate has risen since the spring and continues to climb nationwide. But today experts know that one group of people are 11 times more likely to die from the disease—and they know how you can stay safe. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NBCMontana

Ravalli Co. sees outbreak of RSV, mostly affects children

HAMILTON, Mont. — Ravalli County Public Health has issued a press release about an outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus, a seasonal respiratory virus that is highly contagious and mostly affects children. --- The following is a press release from Ravalli County Public Health:. Ravalli County Public Health is seeing an...
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
New York Post

India fighting to contain Nipah, a virus deadlier than COVID-19

A 12-year-old boy has died in India of Nipah, a rare virus that is far deadlier than COVID-19 — and one that health officials have long feared could start a global pandemic. The unidentified boy died Sunday at a hospital in Kerala, the southern state already battling the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the hard-hit country, officials there said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

6 Places You Should Never Enter Right Now, Say Virus Experts

With the United States never returning to lockdowns, and with more and more people getting vaccinated, people are going out again in droves, longing for things to get back to "normal." Problem is, no one told the coronavirus; it's still causing a pandemic. Just this week, average daily deaths topped 2,000, a grim reminder that this virus is hurting people in the background—or foreground—of our lives. One way to protect yourself, besides vaccination, to avoid certain places that increase your risk of contracting COVID-19. We asked virus experts and here's where they said to avoid right now. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

5 "Very Disturbing" Delta Symptoms, Say Experts

We've become used to headlines about COVID-19 dominating the daily news. Vaccines have proven very effective in reducing the virus's ability to hospitalize or kill. But that doesn't mean the pandemic is no longer serious. Experts are still learning about COVID symptoms, particularly those that can lead to long-term effects. These are Delta symptoms some officials have frankly called disturbing. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy