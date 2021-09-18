This Beautiful 37-Acre Botanical Garden In New Hampshire Is A Sight To Be Seen
It seems like each of us is busy, running around to get things done every day. Even a day off might involve errands and a long to-do list. We can’t help busy lifestyles, but we can do something to take a break whenever we can. Sometimes that means taking time for ourselves and a place to do that is this botanical garden in Strafford County.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Bedrock Gardens is open from spring through October 11th, 2021. Opening and closing dates for the season might change each year, so be sure to check their website for more information. You can visit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday each week. They’re also open the first and the third weekend of the month. Be sure to follow them on Facebook for more information. They can be reached on 603-659-2993.
If you’re craving another dose of nature be sure to visit this secret garden in New Hampshire that you’re guaranteed to love.
Comments / 0