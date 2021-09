BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The weekend is upon us and the good news is it should be mostly dry. We do have a weak cold front sliding through the area today, and that will bring us the chance for a few light showers throughout the day. They will be scattered and likely short in duration, so you may get hit with a few rain drops, but only for a few minutes at a time. We can’t rule out some isolated thunder, but widespread storms are not expected.