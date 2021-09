Yesterday, Boston College traveled to Philadelphia and defeated the Temple Owls on their home turf at Lincoln Financial Field by a score of 28-3. The Eagles offense wasn’t super impressive in this outing, but they got the job done. The Eagles defense on the other hand, played an unexpectedly great game and was much improved compared to their inconsistent game against UMass a week prior. The MVP of the defense yesterday was LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley, also known as IGM.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO