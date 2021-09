WHEATFIELD — On Saturday, Sept. 18, after a year of dormancy, the Sandhill Crane Festival in Wheatfield again took flight. The overall attendance seemed down from prior years but was still fairly substantial. Those that were in attendance seemed to be having a good time as they meandered through the old downtown area looking at antique cars and booths or grabbing a delicious treat from one of the many food trucks and booths in attendance.

